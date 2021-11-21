iAfrica

NICD Reports 887 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

The NICD reports 887 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 929 175. This increase represents a 2.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 10 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 572 to date.

19 092 934 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,285,90653.9%14,92847.0%
Public8,807,02846.1%16,84053.0%
Total19,092,93431,768

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (66%), followed by Northern Cape (12%). Western Cape each accounted for 6%; KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 2%; and Free State accounted for 4% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 19  November 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 19 November 2021New cases on 20 November 2021Total cases for 20 November 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29266302926631529267810,0
Free State163979016397991639885,6
Gauteng922249192225058492283431,5
KwaZulu-Natal51639705163974251643917,6
Limpopo122422-1122421221224434,2
Mpumalanga1523430152343341523775,2
North West1509800150980261510065,2
Northern Cape92875-192874106929803,2
*Western Cape51438015143814951443017,6
Total2928288029282888872929175100,0

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 2.8% which is the same as yesterday (2.8%). The 7-day average is 1.7% today, which is higher than yesterday (1.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 33 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258201201373142003
Public408235440571211501
TOTAL666436641944353504

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to the following preventative measures helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

  • Getting vaccinated for COVID-19
  • Wearing your mask properly to cover your nose
  • Opting to gather in ventilated spaces
  • Avoid unnecessary gatherings
  • Keeping a social distance of one meter or more
  • Washing your hands regularly in the day with soap and water

For more information on COVID-19, click here.

