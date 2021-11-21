NICD Reports 887 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 887 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 929 175. This increase represents a 2.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 10 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 572 to date.

19 092 934 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,285,906 53.9% 14,928 47.0% Public 8,807,028 46.1% 16,840 53.0% Total 19,092,934 31,768

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (66%), followed by Northern Cape (12%). Western Cape each accounted for 6%; KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 2%; and Free State accounted for 4% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 19 November 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 19 November 2021 New cases on 20 November 2021 Total cases for 20 November 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292663 0 292663 15 292678 10,0 Free State 163979 0 163979 9 163988 5,6 Gauteng 922249 1 922250 584 922834 31,5 KwaZulu-Natal 516397 0 516397 42 516439 17,6 Limpopo 122422 -1 122421 22 122443 4,2 Mpumalanga 152343 0 152343 34 152377 5,2 North West 150980 0 150980 26 151006 5,2 Northern Cape 92875 -1 92874 106 92980 3,2 *Western Cape 514380 1 514381 49 514430 17,6 Total 2928288 0 2928288 887 2929175 100,0

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 2.8% which is the same as yesterday (2.8%). The 7-day average is 1.7% today, which is higher than yesterday (1.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 33 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 201201 37314 2003 Public 408 235440 57121 1501 TOTAL 666 436641 94435 3504

VACCINE UPDATE

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to the following preventative measures helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19

Wearing your mask properly to cover your nose

Opting to gather in ventilated spaces

Avoid unnecessary gatherings

Keeping a social distance of one meter or more

Washing your hands regularly in the day with soap and water

