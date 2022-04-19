NICD Reports 877 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 877 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 742 107. This increase represents an 9.6% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 34 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,181 to date.
24 198 159 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,165,080
|54.4%
|5,503
|60.1%
|Public
|11,033,079
|45.6%
|3,646
|39.9%
|Total
|24,198,159
|100.0%
|9,149
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (50%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%). Western Cape accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape & Free State accounted for 3% respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 2%; and Limpopo, Northern Cape & North West accounted for 1% respectively for today’s new cases
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 17 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 17 April 2022
|Incident infections for 18 April 2022
|Possible reinfections for 18 April 2022
|New cases on 18 April 2022
|Total cases for 18 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|346,266
|0
|346,266
|20
|3
|23
|346,289
|9,3
|Free State
|202,917
|0
|202,917
|27
|1
|28
|202,945
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,219,318
|0
|1,219,318
|392
|49
|441
|1,219,759
|32,6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|664,926
|0
|664,926
|180
|29
|209
|665,135
|17,8
|Limpopo
|156,075
|0
|156,075
|4
|2
|6
|156,081
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|193,839
|0
|193,839
|15
|3
|18
|193,857
|5,2
|North West
|193,452
|0
|193,452
|5
|2
|7
|193,459
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|109,091
|0
|109,091
|11
|2
|13
|109,104
|2,9
|Western Cape
|655,346
|0
|655,346
|114
|18
|132
|655,478
|17,5
|Total
|3,741,230
|0
|3,741,230
|768
|109
|877
|3,742,107
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (9.6%), and is higher than yesterday (8.4%). The 7-day average is (7.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (7.1%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 4 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|237,302
|39835
|1072
|Public
|407
|279,822
|62233
|1015
|TOTAL
|666
|517,124
|102,068
|2087
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
