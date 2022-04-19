iAfrica

NICD Reports 877 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

7 mins ago 2 min read

The institute reports 877 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 742 107. This increase represents an 9.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 34 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,181 to date.

24 198 159 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,165,08054.4%5,50360.1%
Public11,033,07945.6%3,64639.9%
Total24,198,159100.0%9,149100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (50%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%). Western Cape accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape & Free State accounted for 3% respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 2%; and Limpopo, Northern Cape & North West accounted for 1% respectively for today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

 ProvinceTotal cases for 17 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 17 April 2022Incident infections for 18 April 2022Possible reinfections for 18 April 2022New cases on 18 April 2022Total cases for 18 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape346,2660346,26620323346,2899,3
Free State202,9170202,91727128202,9455,4
Gauteng1,219,31801,219,318392494411,219,75932,6
KwaZulu-Natal664,9260664,92618029209665,13517,8
Limpopo156,0750156,075426156,0814,2
Mpumalanga193,8390193,83915318193,8575,2
North West193,4520193,452527193,4595,2
Northern Cape109,0910109,09111213109,1042,9
Western Cape655,3460655,34611418132655,47817,5
Total3,741,23003,741,2307681098773,742,107100,0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (9.6%), and is higher than yesterday (8.4%). The 7-day average is (7.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (7.1%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 4 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259237,302398351072
Public407279,822622331015
TOTAL666517,124102,0682087

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

