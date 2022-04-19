NICD Reports 877 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 877 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 742 107. This increase represents an 9.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 34 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,181 to date.

24 198 159 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,165,080 54.4% 5,503 60.1% Public 11,033,079 45.6% 3,646 39.9% Total 24,198,159 100.0% 9,149 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (50%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%). Western Cape accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape & Free State accounted for 3% respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 2%; and Limpopo, Northern Cape & North West accounted for 1% respectively for today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 17 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 17 April 2022 Incident infections for 18 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 18 April 2022 New cases on 18 April 2022 Total cases for 18 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 346,266 0 346,266 20 3 23 346,289 9,3 Free State 202,917 0 202,917 27 1 28 202,945 5,4 Gauteng 1,219,318 0 1,219,318 392 49 441 1,219,759 32,6 KwaZulu-Natal 664,926 0 664,926 180 29 209 665,135 17,8 Limpopo 156,075 0 156,075 4 2 6 156,081 4,2 Mpumalanga 193,839 0 193,839 15 3 18 193,857 5,2 North West 193,452 0 193,452 5 2 7 193,459 5,2 Northern Cape 109,091 0 109,091 11 2 13 109,104 2,9 Western Cape 655,346 0 655,346 114 18 132 655,478 17,5 Total 3,741,230 0 3,741,230 768 109 877 3,742,107 100,0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (9.6%), and is higher than yesterday (8.4%). The 7-day average is (7.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (7.1%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 4 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 237,302 39835 1072 Public 407 279,822 62233 1015 TOTAL 666 517,124 102,068 2087

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

