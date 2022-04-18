NICD Reports 832 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 832 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 741 1230. This increase represents an 8.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,147 to date.

24 189 010 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,159,577 54.4% 6,089 61.6% Public 11,029,433 45.6% 3,795 38.4% Total 24,189,010 100.0% 9,884 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (55%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%). Western Cape accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; Free State and North West accounted for 2% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 1%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape accounted for 0% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 16 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 16 April 2022 Incident infections for 17 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 17 April 2022 New cases on 17 April 2022 Total cases for 17 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 346243 0 346243 20 3 23 346266 9.3 Free State 202901 0 202901 14 2 16 202917 5.4 Gauteng 1218858 0 1218858 396 64 460 1219318 32.6 KwaZulu-Natal 664753 0 664753 158 15 173 664926 17.8 Limpopo 156072 0 156072 3 0 3 156075 4.2 Mpumalanga 193827 0 193827 11 1 12 193839 5.2 North West 193438 0 193438 14 0 14 193452 5.2 Northern Cape 109089 0 109089 2 0 2 109091 2.9 Western Cape 655217 0 655217 111 18 129 655346 17.5 Total 3740398 0 3740398 729 103 832 3741230 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (8.4%), and is higher than yesterday (6.9%). The 7-day average is (7.1%) today, and is higher than yesterday (6.6%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increase.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 1 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 237302 39835 1073 Public 407 279812 62233 1010 TOTAL 666 517114 102068 2083

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

