NICD Reports 832 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 mins ago

the institute reports 832 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 741 1230. This increase represents an 8.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,147 to date.

24 189 010 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,159,57754.4%6,08961.6%
Public11,029,43345.6%3,79538.4%
Total24,189,010100.0%9,884100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (55%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%). Western Cape accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; Free State and North West accounted for 2% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 1%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape accounted for 0% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 16 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 16 April 2022Incident infections for 17 April 2022Possible reinfections for 17 April 2022New cases on 17 April 2022Total cases for 17 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3462430346243203233462669.3
Free State2029010202901142162029175.4
Gauteng12188580121885839664460121931832.6
KwaZulu-Natal66475306647531581517366492617.8
Limpopo15607201560723031560754.2
Mpumalanga1938270193827111121938395.2
North West1934380193438140141934525.2
Northern Cape10908901090892021090912.9
Western Cape65521706552171111812965534617.5
Total3740398037403987291038323741230100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (8.4%), and is higher than yesterday (6.9%). The 7-day average is (7.1%) today, and is higher than yesterday (6.6%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increase.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 1 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259237302398351073
Public407279812622331010
TOTAL6665171141020682083

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

