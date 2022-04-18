NICD Reports 832 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 832 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 741 1230. This increase represents an 8.4% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,147 to date.
24 189 010 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,159,577
|54.4%
|6,089
|61.6%
|Public
|11,029,433
|45.6%
|3,795
|38.4%
|Total
|24,189,010
|100.0%
|9,884
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (55%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%). Western Cape accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; Free State and North West accounted for 2% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 1%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape accounted for 0% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 16 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 16 April 2022
|Incident infections for 17 April 2022
|Possible reinfections for 17 April 2022
|New cases on 17 April 2022
|Total cases for 17 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|346243
|0
|346243
|20
|3
|23
|346266
|9.3
|Free State
|202901
|0
|202901
|14
|2
|16
|202917
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1218858
|0
|1218858
|396
|64
|460
|1219318
|32.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|664753
|0
|664753
|158
|15
|173
|664926
|17.8
|Limpopo
|156072
|0
|156072
|3
|0
|3
|156075
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|193827
|0
|193827
|11
|1
|12
|193839
|5.2
|North West
|193438
|0
|193438
|14
|0
|14
|193452
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|109089
|0
|109089
|2
|0
|2
|109091
|2.9
|Western Cape
|655217
|0
|655217
|111
|18
|129
|655346
|17.5
|Total
|3740398
|0
|3740398
|729
|103
|832
|3741230
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (8.4%), and is higher than yesterday (6.9%). The 7-day average is (7.1%) today, and is higher than yesterday (6.6%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increase.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 1 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|237302
|39835
|1073
|Public
|407
|279812
|62233
|1010
|TOTAL
|666
|517114
|102068
|2083
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
