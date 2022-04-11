NICD Reports 828 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 828 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,732,075. This increase represents a 5.3% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports no new deaths. This leaves the total fatalities at 100,096 to date.
24,060,151 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,084,293
|54.4%
|10,089
|64.1%
|Public
|10,975,858
|45.6%
|5,650
|35.9%
|Total
|24,060,151
|100.0%
|15,739
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (45%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4% and Mpumalanga accounted for 3%. Free State, Limpopo and North West each accounted for 1% and Northern Cape accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 09 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 09 April 2022
|Incident infections for 10 April 2022
|Possible reinfections for 10 April 2022
|New cases on 10 April 2022
|Total cases for 10 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|345,802
|0
|345,802
|27
|2
|29
|345,831
|9.3
|Free State
|202,687
|0
|202,687
|11
|1
|12
|202,699
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,214,362
|0
|1,214,362
|325
|45
|370
|1,214,732
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|663,093
|0
|663,093
|148
|24
|172
|663,265
|17.8
|Limpopo
|155,992
|-1
|155,991
|6
|1
|7
|155,998
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|193,619
|0
|193,619
|18
|3
|21
|193,640
|5.2
|North West
|193,281
|1
|193,282
|8
|1
|9
|193,291
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|109,020
|0
|109,020
|3
|0
|3
|109,023
|2.9
|Western Cape
|653,391
|0
|653,391
|169
|36
|205
|653,596
|17.5
|Total
|3,731,247
|0
|3,731,247
|715
|113
|828
|3,732,075
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (5.3%), and is higher than yesterday (4.8%). The 7-day average is (6.0%) today, and is the same as yesterday (6.0%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 13 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|234,281
|39,440
|1,061
|Public
|407
|279,543
|62,204
|1,052
|TOTAL
|666
|513,824
|101,644
|2,113
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
