NICD Reports 828 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 828 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,732,075. This increase represents a 5.3% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports no new deaths. This leaves the total fatalities at 100,096 to date.

24,060,151 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,084,293 54.4% 10,089 64.1% Public 10,975,858 45.6% 5,650 35.9% Total 24,060,151 100.0% 15,739 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (45%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4% and Mpumalanga accounted for 3%. Free State, Limpopo and North West each accounted for 1% and Northern Cape accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 09 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 09 April 2022 Incident infections for 10 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 10 April 2022 New cases on 10 April 2022 Total cases for 10 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 345,802 0 345,802 27 2 29 345,831 9.3 Free State 202,687 0 202,687 11 1 12 202,699 5.4 Gauteng 1,214,362 0 1,214,362 325 45 370 1,214,732 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 663,093 0 663,093 148 24 172 663,265 17.8 Limpopo 155,992 -1 155,991 6 1 7 155,998 4.2 Mpumalanga 193,619 0 193,619 18 3 21 193,640 5.2 North West 193,281 1 193,282 8 1 9 193,291 5.2 Northern Cape 109,020 0 109,020 3 0 3 109,023 2.9 Western Cape 653,391 0 653,391 169 36 205 653,596 17.5 Total 3,731,247 0 3,731,247 715 113 828 3,732,075 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (5.3%), and is higher than yesterday (4.8%). The 7-day average is (6.0%) today, and is the same as yesterday (6.0%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 13 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 234,281 39,440 1,061 Public 407 279,543 62,204 1,052 TOTAL 666 513,824 101,644 2,113

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

