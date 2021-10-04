The NICD reports 809 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,906,422. This increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 27COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,780 to date. 17,783,920 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9 587 763 53.9% 14 128 59.6% PUBLIC 8 196 157 46.1% 9 557 40.4% Total 17 783 920 23 685



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (22%), followed by Western Cape (19%). Eastern Cape accounted for 16%; Gauteng Province accounted for 12%; Northern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 02 October 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 02 October 2021 New cases on 03 October 2021 Total cases for 03 October 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 290,771 0 290,771 127 290,898 10.0 Free State 161,652 0 161,652 70 161,722 5.6 Gauteng 916,751 0 916,751 97 916,848 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 512,372 0 512,372 177 512,549 17.6 Limpopo 121,888 0 121,888 11 121,899 4.2 Mpumalanga 151,051 0 151,051 25 151,076 5.2 North West 149,623 0 149,623 59 149,682 5.2 Northern Cape 91,007 0 91,007 87 91,094 3.1 Western Cape 510,498 0 510,498 156 510,654 17.6 Total 2,905,613 0 2,905,613 809 2,906,422 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n=809) is lower than yesterday (n=1 306) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=1 354).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 30 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 199,120 36,672 3,329 Public 409 231,082 56,321 2,939 TOTAL 667 430,202 92,993 6,268

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

Share with your network!