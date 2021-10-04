iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 809 New COVID-19 Cases

A row of beds at the CTICC COVID-19 field hospital. Image: Premier Alan Winde/Twitter

2 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 809 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,906,422. This increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 27COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,780 to date.  17,783,920 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9 587 76353.9%14 12859.6%
PUBLIC8 196 15746.1%9 55740.4%
Total17 783 92023 685


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (22%), followed by Western Cape (19%). Eastern Cape accounted for 16%; Gauteng Province accounted for 12%; Northern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 02 October 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 02 October 2021New cases on 03 October 2021Total cases for 03 October 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape290,7710290,771127290,89810.0
Free State161,6520161,65270161,7225.6
Gauteng916,7510916,75197916,84831.5
KwaZulu-Natal512,3720512,372177512,54917.6
Limpopo121,8880121,88811121,8994.2
Mpumalanga151,0510151,05125151,0765.2
North West149,6230149,62359149,6825.2
Northern Cape91,007091,0078791,0943.1
Western Cape510,4980510,498156510,65417.6
Total2,905,61302,905,6138092,906,422100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=809) is lower than yesterday (n=1 306) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=1 354).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 30 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258199,12036,6723,329
Public409231,08256,3212,939
TOTAL667430,20292,9936,268

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

I Was Aware Of Zuma’s Medical Parole – Lamola

2 hours ago
1 min read

City Of Joburg ‘In Negotiations’ To Take Over Soweto Power Supply

2 hours ago
1 min read

Durban Chemical Plant Did Not Have Environmental Authorisation – Report

2 hours ago
1 min read

Judge John Hlophe accepts Chief Justice nomination

1 day ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 306 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Launches Vooma Vaccination Drive In Katlehong

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 635 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Pleads For Patience As Wet Weather Causes Outages

3 days ago
1 min read

Mpho Moerane Elected Johannesburg Mayor

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 678 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Bosasa Was A Criminal Enterprise – Agrizzi

4 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Speak To Boris Johnson About Travel Ban

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

US, Africa to Work Together on Climate Change

10 mins ago
5 min read

Business Travel Today: What’s New, What’s Changed And What Will Never Be The Same Again?

19 mins ago
6 min read

Five Tips For Promoting Mental Well-Being In The Workplace

1 hour ago
1 min read

I Was Aware Of Zuma’s Medical Parole – Lamola

2 hours ago