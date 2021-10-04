The NICD reports 809 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,906,422. This increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 27COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,780 to date. 17,783,920 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9 587 763
|53.9%
|14 128
|59.6%
|PUBLIC
|8 196 157
|46.1%
|9 557
|40.4%
|Total
|17 783 920
|23 685
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (22%), followed by Western Cape (19%). Eastern Cape accounted for 16%; Gauteng Province accounted for 12%; Northern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 02 October 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 02 October 2021
|New cases on 03 October 2021
|Total cases for 03 October 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|290,771
|0
|290,771
|127
|290,898
|10.0
|Free State
|161,652
|0
|161,652
|70
|161,722
|5.6
|Gauteng
|916,751
|0
|916,751
|97
|916,848
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|512,372
|0
|512,372
|177
|512,549
|17.6
|Limpopo
|121,888
|0
|121,888
|11
|121,899
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|151,051
|0
|151,051
|25
|151,076
|5.2
|North West
|149,623
|0
|149,623
|59
|149,682
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|91,007
|0
|91,007
|87
|91,094
|3.1
|Western Cape
|510,498
|0
|510,498
|156
|510,654
|17.6
|Total
|2,905,613
|0
|2,905,613
|809
|2,906,422
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=809) is lower than yesterday (n=1 306) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=1 354).
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 30 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|199,120
|36,672
|3,329
|Public
|409
|231,082
|56,321
|2,939
|TOTAL
|667
|430,202
|92,993
|6,268
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.
