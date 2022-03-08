NICD Reports 801 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 801 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,685,120. This increase represents a 5.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 62 deaths and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,609 to date.

23,259,839 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,635,823 54.3% 8,807 60.9% Public 10,624,016 45.7% 5,659 39.1% Total 23,259,839 100.0% 14,466 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 15%; North West accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 6 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 6 March 2022 New cases on 7 March 2022 Total cases for 7 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 343,779 0 343,779 49 343,828 9.3 Free State 201,176 0 201,176 27 201,203 5.5 Gauteng 1,196,591 0 1,196,591 255 1,196,846 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 653,945 0 653,945 124 654,069 17.7 Limpopo 154,896 0 154,896 26 154,922 4.2 Mpumalanga 191,835 0 191,835 63 191,898 5.2 North West 191,473 0 191,473 90 191,563 5.2 Northern Cape 108,471 0 108,471 10 108,481 2.9 Western Cape 642,153 0 642,153 157 642,310 17.4 Total 3,684,319 0 3,684,319 801 3,685,120 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.5%, which is lower than yesterday (6.1%). The 7-day average is 6.3% today, which is the same as yesterday (6.3%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 28 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 230,063 39,151 1,098 Public 407 277,492 62,020 1,384 TOTAL 666 507,555 101,171 2,482

VACCINE UPDATE

