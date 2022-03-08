NICD Reports 801 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 801 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,685,120. This increase represents a 5.5% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 62 deaths and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,609 to date.
23,259,839 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,635,823
|54.3%
|8,807
|60.9%
|Public
|10,624,016
|45.7%
|5,659
|39.1%
|Total
|23,259,839
|100.0%
|14,466
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 15%; North West accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 6 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 6 March 2022
|New cases on 7 March 2022
|Total cases for 7 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|343,779
|0
|343,779
|49
|343,828
|9.3
|Free State
|201,176
|0
|201,176
|27
|201,203
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,196,591
|0
|1,196,591
|255
|1,196,846
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|653,945
|0
|653,945
|124
|654,069
|17.7
|Limpopo
|154,896
|0
|154,896
|26
|154,922
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|191,835
|0
|191,835
|63
|191,898
|5.2
|North West
|191,473
|0
|191,473
|90
|191,563
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,471
|0
|108,471
|10
|108,481
|2.9
|Western Cape
|642,153
|0
|642,153
|157
|642,310
|17.4
|Total
|3,684,319
|0
|3,684,319
|801
|3,685,120
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.5%, which is lower than yesterday (6.1%). The 7-day average is 6.3% today, which is the same as yesterday (6.3%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 28 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|230,063
|39,151
|1,098
|Public
|407
|277,492
|62,020
|1,384
|TOTAL
|666
|507,555
|101,171
|2,482
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Gauteng Health Pays Medical Interns
SIU, Digital Vibes To Go Before Tribunal
SACAA Probing Kulula Flight’s Engine Failure
WC hospitals Returning To Normal As COVID-19 Cases Stabilise
Ramaphosa Defends SA Stance On War In Ukraine
NICD Reports 1 147 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
ANC Lashes out at MultiChoice’s RT suspension
SA Reports 1 735 New COVID-19 Cases
Inquest Finds Activist Dr Neil Aggett Killed By Security Police
1 898 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Health Dept To Make Recommendations To NCCC
MPs Call For Mantashe To Resign