NICD Reports 801 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

9 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 801 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,685,120. This increase represents a 5.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 62 deaths and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,609 to date.

23,259,839 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,635,82354.3%8,80760.9%
Public10,624,01645.7%5,65939.1%
Total23,259,839100.0%14,466100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 15%; North West accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 1%  of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 6 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 6 March 2022New cases on 7 March 2022Total cases for 7 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape343,7790343,77949343,8289.3
Free State201,1760201,17627201,2035.5
Gauteng1,196,59101,196,5912551,196,84632.5
KwaZulu-Natal653,9450653,945124654,06917.7
Limpopo154,8960154,89626154,9224.2
Mpumalanga191,8350191,83563191,8985.2
North West191,4730191,47390191,5635.2
Northern Cape108,4710108,47110108,4812.9
Western Cape642,1530642,153157642,31017.4
Total3,684,31903,684,3198013,685,120100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.5%, which is lower than yesterday (6.1%). The 7-day average is 6.3% today, which is the same as yesterday (6.3%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 28 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259230,06339,1511,098
Public407277,49262,0201,384
TOTAL666507,555101,1712,482

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

