NICD Reports 8 920 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 8,920 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,871,085. This increase represents a 23.1% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 21 deaths and of these 8 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100,630 to date. 24,804,199 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,528,266 54.5% 21,567 55.9% Public 11,275,933 45.5% 16,990 44.1% Total 24,804,199 100.0% 38,557 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (22%). Western Cape accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Northern Cape accounted for 2%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 11 May 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 11 May 2022 New cases on 12 May 2022 Total cases for 12 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 352,523 0 352,523 622 353,145 9,1 Free State 208,151 0 208,151 515 208,666 5,4 Gauteng 1,273,081 0 1,273,081 3,484 1,276,565 33,0 KwaZulu-Natal 694,766 0 694,766 1,942 696,708 18,0 Limpopo 157,263 0 157,263 104 157,367 4,1 Mpumalanga 196,765 0 196,765 274 197,039 5,1 North West 196,372 0 196,372 325 196,697 5,1 Northern Cape 110,787 -1 110,786 193 110,979 2,9 Western Cape 672,457 1 672,458 1,461 673,919 17,4 Total 3,862,165 0 3,862,165 8,920 3,871,085 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (23.1%), and is lower than yesterday (25.3%). The 7-day average is (24.7%) today, and is lower than yesterday (25.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 150 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 261 241,895 40,019 1,531 Public 407 283,098 62,511 1,434 TOTAL 668 524,993 102,530 2,965

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

