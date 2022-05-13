iAfrica

NICD Reports 8 920 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

13 mins ago

The institute reports 8,920 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,871,085. This increase represents a 23.1% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 21 deaths and of these 8 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100,630 to date. 24,804,199 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,528,26654.5%21,56755.9%
Public11,275,93345.5%16,99044.1%
Total24,804,199100.0%38,557100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (22%). Western Cape accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Northern Cape accounted for 2%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 11 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 11 May 2022New cases on 12 May 2022Total cases for 12 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape352,5230352,523622353,1459,1
Free State208,1510208,151515208,6665,4
Gauteng1,273,08101,273,0813,4841,276,56533,0
KwaZulu-Natal694,7660694,7661,942696,70818,0
Limpopo157,2630157,263104157,3674,1
Mpumalanga196,7650196,765274197,0395,1
North West196,3720196,372325196,6975,1
Northern Cape110,787-1110,786193110,9792,9
Western Cape672,4571672,4581,461673,91917,4
Total3,862,16503,862,1658,9203,871,085100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (23.1%), and is lower than yesterday (25.3%). The 7-day average is (24.7%) today, and is lower than yesterday (25.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 150 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private261241,89540,0191,531
Public407283,09862,5111,434
TOTAL668524,993102,5302,965

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

