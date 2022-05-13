NICD Reports 8 920 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 8,920 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,871,085. This increase represents a 23.1% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 21 deaths and of these 8 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100,630 to date. 24,804,199 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,528,266
|54.5%
|21,567
|55.9%
|Public
|11,275,933
|45.5%
|16,990
|44.1%
|Total
|24,804,199
|100.0%
|38,557
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (22%). Western Cape accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Northern Cape accounted for 2%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 11 May 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 11 May 2022
|New cases on 12 May 2022
|Total cases for 12 May 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|352,523
|0
|352,523
|622
|353,145
|9,1
|Free State
|208,151
|0
|208,151
|515
|208,666
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,273,081
|0
|1,273,081
|3,484
|1,276,565
|33,0
|KwaZulu-Natal
|694,766
|0
|694,766
|1,942
|696,708
|18,0
|Limpopo
|157,263
|0
|157,263
|104
|157,367
|4,1
|Mpumalanga
|196,765
|0
|196,765
|274
|197,039
|5,1
|North West
|196,372
|0
|196,372
|325
|196,697
|5,1
|Northern Cape
|110,787
|-1
|110,786
|193
|110,979
|2,9
|Western Cape
|672,457
|1
|672,458
|1,461
|673,919
|17,4
|Total
|3,862,165
|0
|3,862,165
|8,920
|3,871,085
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (23.1%), and is lower than yesterday (25.3%). The 7-day average is (24.7%) today, and is lower than yesterday (25.1%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 150 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|261
|241,895
|40,019
|1,531
|Public
|407
|283,098
|62,511
|1,434
|TOTAL
|668
|524,993
|102,530
|2,965
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
