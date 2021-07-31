iAfrica

NICD Reports 8 791 New Cases

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter

The NICD reports 8 791 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases 2 456 184. This increase represents a 23.0% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 178 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 191 to date.

14 901 093 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

 SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE8 292 74556%19 88752%
PUBLIC6 608 34844%18 34748%
Total14 901 09338 234

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 20%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Eastern Cape and North West accounted for 5% each; Free State and Limpopo accounted for 4% each; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 31 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 31 July  2021New cases on 01 August 2021Total cases for 01 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape 228291-82282834782287619,3
Free State 129201-41291973731295705,3
Gauteng 861539-46861493204086353335,2
KwaZulu-Natal 3955616395567179639736316,2
Limpopo 111437241114613231117844,6
Mpumalanga 125164-101251547871259415,1
North West 128154-301281244321285565,2
Northern Cape 67494467498229677272,8
Western Cape 4006133400616233340294916,4
Total2447454-61244739387912456184100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 8 791) is lower than yesterday (n=12 528) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 272). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 204 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, a decrease from yesterday’s new hospital admissions. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257175 10331 2627 963
Public412190 27945 7627 678
TOTAL669365 38277 02415 641

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

