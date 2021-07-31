NICD Reports 8 791 New Cases

Share with your network!

The NICD reports 8 791 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases 2 456 184. This increase represents a 23.0% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 178 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 191 to date.

14 901 093 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 8 292 745 56% 19 887 52% PUBLIC 6 608 348 44% 18 347 48% Total 14 901 093 38 234

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 20%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Eastern Cape and North West accounted for 5% each; Free State and Limpopo accounted for 4% each; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 31 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 31 July 2021 New cases on 01 August 2021 Total cases for 01 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 228291 -8 228283 478 228761 9,3 Free State 129201 -4 129197 373 129570 5,3 Gauteng 861539 -46 861493 2040 863533 35,2 KwaZulu-Natal 395561 6 395567 1796 397363 16,2 Limpopo 111437 24 111461 323 111784 4,6 Mpumalanga 125164 -10 125154 787 125941 5,1 North West 128154 -30 128124 432 128556 5,2 Northern Cape 67494 4 67498 229 67727 2,8 Western Cape 400613 3 400616 2333 402949 16,4 Total 2447454 -61 2447393 8791 2456184 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 8 791) is lower than yesterday (n=12 528) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 272). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 204 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, a decrease from yesterday’s new hospital admissions. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 175 103 31 262 7 963 Public 412 190 279 45 762 7 678 TOTAL 669 365 382 77 024 15 641

VACCINE UPDATE

