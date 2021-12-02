NICD Reports 8 561 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 8,561 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,976,613. This increase represents a 16.5% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 28COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,871to date.

19,529, 031 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,490,677 53.7% 32,496 62.5% Public 9,038,354 46.3% 19,481 37.5% Total 19,529,031 100.0% 51,977 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (72%), followed by Western Cape (7%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 6%. Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively. Limpopo 3%, Free State 2% and Eastern Cape 1%. Northern Cape accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 30 November 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 30 November 2021 New cases on 01 December 2021 Total cases for 01 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 293,239 0 293,239 115 293,354 9.9 Free State 165,597 1 165,598 138 165,736 5.6 Gauteng 946,863 -12 946,851 6,168 953,019 32.0 KwaZulu-Natal 518,591 0 518,591 476 519,067 17.4 Limpopo 123,710 2 123,712 271 123,983 4.2 Mpumalanga 153,975 -1 153,974 375 154,349 5.2 North West 154,290 10 1543,00 356 154,656 5.2 Northern Cape 93,343 0 93,343 36 93,379 3.1 Western Cape 518,444 0 518,444 626 519,070 17.4 Total 2,968,052 0 2,968,052 8,561 2,976,613 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 16.5% which higher than yesterday (10.7%). The 7-day average is 10.3% today, which is higher than yesterday (8.5%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 135 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 201,389 37,359 1,380 Public 407 236,860 57,244 1,170 TOTAL 665 438,249 94,603 2,550

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

