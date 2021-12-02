NICD Reports 8 561 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 8,561 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,976,613. This increase represents a 16.5% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 28COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,871to date.
19,529, 031 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|10,490,677
|53.7%
|32,496
|62.5%
|Public
|9,038,354
|46.3%
|19,481
|37.5%
|Total
|19,529,031
|100.0%
|51,977
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (72%), followed by Western Cape (7%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 6%. Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively. Limpopo 3%, Free State 2% and Eastern Cape 1%. Northern Cape accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 30 November 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 30 November 2021
|New cases on 01 December 2021
|Total cases for 01 December 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|293,239
|0
|293,239
|115
|293,354
|9.9
|Free State
|165,597
|1
|165,598
|138
|165,736
|5.6
|Gauteng
|946,863
|-12
|946,851
|6,168
|953,019
|32.0
|KwaZulu-Natal
|518,591
|0
|518,591
|476
|519,067
|17.4
|Limpopo
|123,710
|2
|123,712
|271
|123,983
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|153,975
|-1
|153,974
|375
|154,349
|5.2
|North West
|154,290
|10
|1543,00
|356
|154,656
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|93,343
|0
|93,343
|36
|93,379
|3.1
|Western Cape
|518,444
|0
|518,444
|626
|519,070
|17.4
|Total
|2,968,052
|0
|2,968,052
|8,561
|2,976,613
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 16.5% which higher than yesterday (10.7%). The 7-day average is 10.3% today, which is higher than yesterday (8.5%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 135 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|201,389
|37,359
|1,380
|Public
|407
|236,860
|57,244
|1,170
|TOTAL
|665
|438,249
|94,603
|2,550
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Health Officials Note Shorter Hospital Stays For Latest COVID-19 Spike
Health Department Urges Citizens To Vaccinate
No Plans To Change Fuel Price Formula – Mantashe
Aspen SA To Produce Its Own Vaccine
UWC Adopts Mandatory COVID Vaccine Policy
WHO Urges People Over 60 To Avoid International Travel
NICD Reports 4 373 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Hospitals Seeing More Young People Being Admitted In Gauteng
Concerns Latest Fuel Price Hike Will Have Consequences For Consumers
Alcohol Industry Urges Government To Take Measured Approach
NICD Reports 2273 New COVID-19 Cases
Labour Unions Welcome Move To Consider Mandatory COVID Vaccinations