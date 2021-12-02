iAfrica

NICD Reports 8 561 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The NICD reports 8,561 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,976,613. This increase represents a 16.5% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 28COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,871to date.

19,529, 031 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,490,67753.7%32,49662.5%
Public9,038,35446.3%19,48137.5%
Total19,529,031100.0%51,977100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (72%), followed by Western Cape (7%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 6%. Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively. Limpopo 3%, Free State 2% and Eastern Cape 1%. Northern Cape accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 30 November 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 30 November 2021New cases on 01 December 2021Total cases for 01 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape293,2390293,239115293,3549.9
Free State165,5971165,598138165,7365.6
Gauteng946,863-12946,8516,168953,01932.0
KwaZulu-Natal518,5910518,591476519,06717.4
Limpopo123,7102123,712271123,9834.2
Mpumalanga153,975-1153,974375154,3495.2
North West154,290101543,00356154,6565.2
Northern Cape93,343093,3433693,3793.1
Western Cape518,4440518,444626519,07017.4
Total2,968,05202,968,0528,5612,976,613100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 16.5% which higher than yesterday (10.7%). The 7-day average is 10.3% today, which is higher than yesterday (8.5%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 135 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258201,38937,3591,380
Public407236,86057,2441,170
TOTAL665438,24994,6032,550

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

