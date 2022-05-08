iAfrica

NICD Reports 8 524 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 8,524 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 835 902. This increase represents a 31.1% positivity rate.

Today, the National Department of Health (NDoH) reports 11 deaths and of these, 5 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,516 to date.

24 654 271 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,438,74154.5%15,17453.3%
Public11,215,53045.5%12,25044.7%
Total24,654,271100.0%27,424100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (39%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (27%). Western Cape accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 06 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 06 May 2022Incident infections for 07 May 2022Possible reinfections for 07 May 2022New cases on 07 May 2022Total cases for 07 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3504060350406458895473509539.1
Free State2063115206316327653922067085.4
Gauteng1259125-10125911527715193290126240532.9
KwaZulu-Natal68647116864721946332227868875018.0
Limpopo15695411569556919881570434.1
Mpumalanga1958371195838175412161960545.1
North West1953353195338158271851955235.1
Northern Cape110137-5110132118311491102812.9
Western Cape66680246668061149230137966818517.4
Total3827378038273787171135385243835902100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (31.1%), and is higher than yesterday (26.6%). The 7-day average is (23.8%) today, and is higher than yesterday (22.5%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 66 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private261240548399741393
Public407282019624301241
TOTAL6685225671024042634

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

