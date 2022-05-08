NICD Reports 8 524 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 8,524 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 835 902. This increase represents a 31.1% positivity rate.

Today, the National Department of Health (NDoH) reports 11 deaths and of these, 5 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,516 to date.

24 654 271 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,438,741 54.5% 15,174 53.3% Public 11,215,530 45.5% 12,250 44.7% Total 24,654,271 100.0% 27,424 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (39%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (27%). Western Cape accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 06 May 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 06 May 2022 Incident infections for 07 May 2022 Possible reinfections for 07 May 2022 New cases on 07 May 2022 Total cases for 07 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 350406 0 350406 458 89 547 350953 9.1 Free State 206311 5 206316 327 65 392 206708 5.4 Gauteng 1259125 -10 1259115 2771 519 3290 1262405 32.9 KwaZulu-Natal 686471 1 686472 1946 332 2278 688750 18.0 Limpopo 156954 1 156955 69 19 88 157043 4.1 Mpumalanga 195837 1 195838 175 41 216 196054 5.1 North West 195335 3 195338 158 27 185 195523 5.1 Northern Cape 110137 -5 110132 118 31 149 110281 2.9 Western Cape 666802 4 666806 1149 230 1379 668185 17.4 Total 3827378 0 3827378 7171 1353 8524 3835902 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (31.1%), and is higher than yesterday (26.6%). The 7-day average is (23.8%) today, and is higher than yesterday (22.5%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 66 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 261 240548 39974 1393 Public 407 282019 62430 1241 TOTAL 668 522567 102404 2634

VACCINE UPDATE

