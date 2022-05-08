NICD Reports 8 524 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 8,524 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 835 902. This increase represents a 31.1% positivity rate.
Today, the National Department of Health (NDoH) reports 11 deaths and of these, 5 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,516 to date.
24 654 271 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,438,741
|54.5%
|15,174
|53.3%
|Public
|11,215,530
|45.5%
|12,250
|44.7%
|Total
|24,654,271
|100.0%
|27,424
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (39%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (27%). Western Cape accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 06 May 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 06 May 2022
|Incident infections for 07 May 2022
|Possible reinfections for 07 May 2022
|New cases on 07 May 2022
|Total cases for 07 May 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|350406
|0
|350406
|458
|89
|547
|350953
|9.1
|Free State
|206311
|5
|206316
|327
|65
|392
|206708
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1259125
|-10
|1259115
|2771
|519
|3290
|1262405
|32.9
|KwaZulu-Natal
|686471
|1
|686472
|1946
|332
|2278
|688750
|18.0
|Limpopo
|156954
|1
|156955
|69
|19
|88
|157043
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|195837
|1
|195838
|175
|41
|216
|196054
|5.1
|North West
|195335
|3
|195338
|158
|27
|185
|195523
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|110137
|-5
|110132
|118
|31
|149
|110281
|2.9
|Western Cape
|666802
|4
|666806
|1149
|230
|1379
|668185
|17.4
|Total
|3827378
|0
|3827378
|7171
|1353
|8524
|3835902
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (31.1%), and is higher than yesterday (26.6%). The 7-day average is (23.8%) today, and is higher than yesterday (22.5%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 66 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|261
|240548
|39974
|1393
|Public
|407
|282019
|62430
|1241
|TOTAL
|668
|522567
|102404
|2634
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
