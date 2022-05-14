NICD Reports 8 351 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 8,351 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,879,434. This increase represents a 22.5% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports *114 deaths and of these 3 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100,744 to date.

*As per the NDoH, please be advised that North West reported 92 retrospective deaths today due to data cleaning and the Free State reported 11 retrospective deaths today. Some of the retrospective deaths only merged with the cumulative case line list recently, due to incorrect names and surnames that were captured on the DATCOV system.

24,841,314 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,549,047 54.5% 20,781 56.0% Public 11,292,267 45.5% 16,334 44.0% Total 24,841,314 100.0% 37,115 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (19%). Western Cape accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 12 May 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 12 May 2022 New cases on 13 May 2022 Total cases for 13 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 353,145 7 353,152 601 353,753 9,1 Free State 208,666 0 208,666 469 209,135 5,4 Gauteng 1,276,565 0 1,276,565 3,329 1,279,894 33,0 KwaZulu-Natal 696,708 -10 696,698 1,612 698,310 18,0 Limpopo 157,367 -5 157,362 83 157,445 4,1 Mpumalanga 197,039 5 197,044 254 197,298 5,1 North West 196,697 1 196,698 263 196,961 5,1 Northern Cape 110,979 -6 110,973 233 111,206 2,9 Western Cape 673,919 6 673,925 1,507 675,432 17,4 Total 3,871,085 -2 3,871,083 8,351 3,879,434 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (22.5%), and is lower than yesterday (23.1%). The 7-day average is (24.1%) today, and is lower than yesterday (24.7 %).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 136 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 261 242,054 40,027 1,541 Public 407 283,369 62,538 1,469 TOTAL 668 525,423 102,565 3,010

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

