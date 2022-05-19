NICD Reports 8 179 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 8,179 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 908 020. This increase represents a 22.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 55 deaths, and of these, 18 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,867 to date.

24 963 628 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,621,080 13,621,080 20,350 20,350 Public 11,342,548 11,342,548 15,802 15,802 Total 24,963,628 100.0% 36,152 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%) followed by Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8% and Free State accounted for 7%. Northern Cape accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga & North West each accounted for 3% respectively, and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 17 May 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 17 May 2022 Incident infections for 18 May 2022 Possible reinfections for 18 May 2022 New cases on 18 May 2022 Total cases for 18 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 355,191 0 355,191 550 100 650 355,841 9.1 Free State 210,272 0 210,272 469 95 564 210,836 5.4 Gauteng 1,288,283 0 1,288,283 2,615 504 3,119 1,291,402 33.0 KwaZulu-Natal 702,238 0 702,238 1,055 160 1,215 703,453 18.0 Limpopo 157,639 0 157,639 47 10 57 157,696 4.0 Mpumalanga 197,830 0 197,830 227 54 281 198,111 5.1 North West 197,652 0 197,652 199 45 244 197,896 5.1 Northern Cape 111,738 0 111,738 232 64 296 112,034 2.9 Western Cape 678,998 0 678,998 1,445 308 1,753 680,751 17.4 Total 3,899,841 0 3,899,841 6,839 1,340 8,179 3,908,020 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (22.6%), and is higher than yesterday (20.9%). The 7-day average is (23.1%) today, and is lower than yesterday (23.4%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 145 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 243,433 40,094 1,632 Public 407 284,319 62,637 1,577 TOTAL 666 527,752 102,731 3,209



VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

