NICD Reports 8 179 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 8,179 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 908 020. This increase represents a 22.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 55 deaths, and of these, 18 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,867 to date.

24 963 628 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,621,08013,621,08020,35020,350
Public11,342,54811,342,54815,80215,802
Total24,963,628100.0%36,152100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%) followed by Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8% and Free State accounted for 7%. Northern Cape accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga & North West each accounted for 3% respectively, and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 17 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 17 May 2022Incident infections for 18 May 2022Possible reinfections for 18 May 2022New cases on 18 May 2022Total cases for 18 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape355,1910355,191550100650355,8419.1
Free State210,2720210,27246995564210,8365.4
Gauteng1,288,28301,288,2832,6155043,1191,291,40233.0
KwaZulu-Natal702,2380702,2381,0551601,215703,45318.0
Limpopo157,6390157,639471057157,6964.0
Mpumalanga197,8300197,83022754281198,1115.1
North West197,6520197,65219945244197,8965.1
Northern Cape111,7380111,73823264296112,0342.9
Western Cape678,9980678,9981,4453081,753680,75117.4
Total3,899,84103,899,8416,8391,3408,1793,908,020100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (22.6%), and is higher than yesterday (20.9%). The 7-day average is (23.1%) today, and is lower than yesterday (23.4%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 145 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262243,43340,0941,632
Public407284,31962,6371,577
TOTAL666527,752102,7313,209


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

antibody testing
