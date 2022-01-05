NICD Reports 8 078 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 8 078 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 483 590. This increase represents a 20.1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 139 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 451 to date.

21 344 293 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,520,725 54.0% 23,004 57.4% Public 9,823,568 46.0% 17,101 42.6% Total 21 344 293 40,105

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%) followed by Western Cape (22%). Gauteng accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 13%; Free State accounted for 5%; Limpopo accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. See table below:

Province Total cases for 03 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 03 January 2022 New cases on 04 January 2022 Total cases for 04 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 329805 5 329810 1061 330871 9.5 Free State 190411 0 190411 383 190794 5.5 Gauteng 1137868 29 1137897 1549 1139446 32.7 KwaZulu-Natal 616684 -17 616667 2281 618948 17.8 Limpopo 142106 2 142108 327 142435 4.1 Mpumalanga 177615 5 177620 271 177891 5.1 North West 179743 -36 179707 278 179985 5.2 Northern Cape 102626 4 102630 163 102793 3.0 Western Cape 598654 8 598662 1765 600427 17.2 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 3475512 0 3475512 8078 3483590 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The number of cases today (n= 8 078) is higher than yesterday (n= 3 232) but lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 8 466). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 309 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 217899 38127 3188 Public 407 258763 58979 5669 TOTAL 666 476662 97106 8857

VACCINE UPDATE

