NICD Reports 8 078 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

A row of beds at the CTICC COVID-19 field hospital. Image: Premier Alan Winde/Twitter

2 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 8 078 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 483 590. This increase represents a 20.1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 139 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 451 to date.

21 344 293 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,520,72554.0%23,00457.4%
Public9,823,56846.0%17,10142.6%
Total21 344 29340,105

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%) followed by Western Cape (22%). Gauteng accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 13%; Free State accounted for 5%; Limpopo accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. See table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 03 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 03 January 2022New cases on 04 January 2022Total cases for 04 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape329805532981010613308719.5
Free State19041101904113831907945.5
Gauteng11378682911378971549113944632.7
KwaZulu-Natal616684-17616667228161894817.8
Limpopo14210621421083271424354.1
Mpumalanga17761551776202711778915.1
North West179743-361797072781799855.2
Northern Cape10262641026301631027933.0
Western Cape5986548598662176560042717.2
Unknown000000.0
Total34755120347551280783483590100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The number of cases today (n= 8 078) is higher than yesterday (n= 3 232) but lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 8 466). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 309 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259217899381273188
Public407258763589795669
TOTAL666476662971068857

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

