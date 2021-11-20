NICD Reports 789 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 789 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,928,288. This increase represents a 2.8% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 7 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,562to date.

19,061,166 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,270,978 53.9% 14,703 51.6% Public 8,790,188 46.1% 13,801 48.4% Total 19,061,166 100.0% 28,504 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (65%), followed by Northern Cape (7%). North West and Western Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 2% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 18 Nov 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 18 Nov 2021 New cases on 19 Nov 2021 Total cases for 19 Nov 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292,644 0 292,644 19 292,663 10,0 Free State 163,957 0 163,957 22 163,979 5,6 Gauteng 921,740 0 921,740 509 922,249 31,5 KwaZulu-Natal 516,354 0 516,354 43 516,397 17,6 Limpopo 122,405 0 122,405 17 122,422 4,2 Mpumalanga 152,315 0 152,315 28 152,343 5,2 North West 150,934 0 150,934 46 150,980 5,2 Northern Cape 92,816 0 92,816 59 92,875 3,2 *Western Cape 514,334 0 514,334 46 514,380 17,6 Total 2,927,499 0 2,927,499 789 2,928,288 100,0

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 2.8% which is higher than yesterday (1.7%).The 7-day average is 1.4% today, which is higher than yesterday (1.2%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 38 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,817 37,326 1,415 Public 408 235,501 57,136 1,480 TOTAL 666 436,318 94,462 2,895

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!