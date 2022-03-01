The NICD reports 785 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,674,042. This increase represents a 5.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 183 deaths, and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 412 to date.

23 085 457 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,532,531 54.3% 9,126 66.3% Public 10,552,926 45.7% 4,543 33.2% Total 23,085,457 100.0% 13,669 100.0%



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (41%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape each accounting for 20% respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State and North West accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 2%; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 27 February 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 27 February 2022 New cases on 28 February 2022 Total cases for 28 February 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 343381 0 343381 13 343394 9.3 Free State 200633 0 200633 40 200673 5.5 Gauteng 1192584 0 1192584 318 1192902 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 651876 0 651876 158 652034 17.7 Limpopo 154573 0 154573 8 154581 4.2 Mpumalanga 191225 0 191225 45 191270 5.2 North West 190934 0 190934 39 190973 5.2 Northern Cape 108278 0 108278 8 108286 2.9 Western Cape 639773 0 639773 156 639929 17.4 Total 3673257 0 3673257 785 3674042 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.7%, which is lower than yesterday (6.7%). The 7-day average is 7.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (7.6%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 29 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 229557 39120 1349 Public 407 276796 61943 1543 TOTAL 666 506353 101063 2892

VACCINE UPDATE

VACCINE UPDATE

