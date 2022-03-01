The NICD reports 785 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,674,042. This increase represents a 5.7% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 183 deaths, and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 412 to date.
23 085 457 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,532,531
|54.3%
|9,126
|66.3%
|Public
|10,552,926
|45.7%
|4,543
|33.2%
|Total
|23,085,457
|100.0%
|13,669
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (41%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape each accounting for 20% respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State and North West accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 2%; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 27 February 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 27 February 2022
|New cases on 28 February 2022
|Total cases for 28 February 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|343381
|0
|343381
|13
|343394
|9.3
|Free State
|200633
|0
|200633
|40
|200673
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1192584
|0
|1192584
|318
|1192902
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|651876
|0
|651876
|158
|652034
|17.7
|Limpopo
|154573
|0
|154573
|8
|154581
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|191225
|0
|191225
|45
|191270
|5.2
|North West
|190934
|0
|190934
|39
|190973
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108278
|0
|108278
|8
|108286
|2.9
|Western Cape
|639773
|0
|639773
|156
|639929
|17.4
|Total
|3673257
|0
|3673257
|785
|3674042
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.7%, which is lower than yesterday (6.7%). The 7-day average is 7.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (7.6%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 29 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|229557
|39120
|1349
|Public
|407
|276796
|61943
|1543
|TOTAL
|666
|506353
|101063
|2892
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Cape Town’s Drinking Water Completely Safe For Consumption – Officials
Interpol Issues Red Notices For Atul And Rajesh Gupta
Ramaphosa Fills Senior Positions In SSA, NPA
Economists Warn Of Impact SA’s Rising Fuel Costs
Confusion on SA’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Most Syndicates Not Run By South Africans – Modise
NICD Reports 1 266 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 2 320 New COVID-19 Cases
Fuel Price Increase Set For Wednesday
SA Reports 2 111 New COVID-19 Cases
SA Tells Russia To Withdraw From Ukraine ‘immediately’
Institutions Should Be Guided By Constitution – Nzimande