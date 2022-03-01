iAfrica

NICD Reports 785 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 785 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,674,042. This increase represents a 5.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 183 deaths, and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 412 to date.

23 085 457 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,532,53154.3%9,12666.3%
Public10,552,92645.7%4,54333.2%
Total23,085,457100.0%13,669100.0%


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (41%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape each accounting for 20% respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State and North West accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 2%; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 27 February 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 27 February 2022New cases on 28 February 2022Total cases for 28 February 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3433810343381133433949.3
Free State2006330200633402006735.5
Gauteng119258401192584318119290232.5
KwaZulu-Natal651876065187615865203417.7
Limpopo154573015457381545814.2
Mpumalanga1912250191225451912705.2
North West1909340190934391909735.2
Northern Cape108278010827881082862.9
Western Cape639773063977315663992917.4
Total3673257036732577853674042100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.7%, which is lower than yesterday (6.7%). The 7-day average is 7.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (7.6%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 29 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259229557391201349
Public407276796619431543
TOTAL6665063531010632892

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

