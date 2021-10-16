NICD Reports 733 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 733 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,915,560. This increase represents a 2.3% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 56 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,562 to date.
18,122,698 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,765,660
|54%
|15,422
|48%
|PUBLIC
|8,357,038
|46%
|16,435
|52%
|Total
|18,122,698
|31,857
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 20%. Gauteng accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 11% respectively; North West accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 5% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 4% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 14 Oct 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 14 Oct 2021
|New cases on 15 Oct 2021
|Total cases for 15 Oct 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|291,790
|0
|291,790
|78
|291,868
|10.0
|Free State
|162,622
|0
|162,622
|80
|162,702
|5.6
|Gauteng
|918,207
|0
|918,207
|111
|918,318
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|514,252
|0
|514,252
|147
|514,399
|17.6
|Limpopo
|122,068
|0
|122,068
|32
|122,100
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|151,513
|0
|151,513
|37
|151,550
|5.2
|North West
|150,168
|0
|150,168
|49
|150,217
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|91,864
|0
|91,864
|38
|91,902
|3.2
|Western Cape
|512,343
|0
|512,343
|161
|512,504
|17.6
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2,914,827
|0
|2,914,827
|733
|2,915,560
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 2.3% which is lower than yesterday (2.7%). The 7-day average is 2.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (2.7%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 67 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200,129
|36,909
|2,984
|Public
|408
|232,637
|56,693
|2,095
|TOTAL
|666
|432,766
|93,602
|5,079
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
