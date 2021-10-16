iAfrica

NICD Reports 733 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

9 hours ago 2 min read

the institute reports 733 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,915,560. This increase represents a 2.3% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 56 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,562 to date.

18,122,698 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,765,66054%15,42248%
PUBLIC8,357,03846%16,43552%
Total18,122,69831,857

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 20%. Gauteng accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 11% respectively; North West accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 5% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 4% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 14 Oct 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 14 Oct 2021New cases on 15 Oct 2021Total cases for 15 Oct 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape291,7900291,79078291,86810.0
Free State162,6220162,62280162,7025.6
Gauteng918,2070918,207111918,31831.5
KwaZulu-Natal514,2520514,252147514,39917.6
Limpopo122,0680122,06832122,1004.2
Mpumalanga151,5130151,51337151,5505.2
North West150,1680150,16849150,2175.2
Northern Cape91,864091,8643891,9023.2
Western Cape512,3430512,343161512,50417.6
Unknown000000.0
Total2,914,82702,914,8277332,915,560100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 2.3% which is lower than yesterday (2.7%). The 7-day average is 2.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (2.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 67 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,12936,9092,984
Public408232,63756,6932,095
TOTAL666432,76693,6025,079

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

