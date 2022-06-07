NICD Reports 726 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 726 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 968 931. This increase represents a 7.2% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 33 deaths, and of these, 5 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,350 to date.
25 376 754 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,833,463
|54.5%
|5,928
|59.1%
|Public
|11,543,291
|45.5%
|4,108
|40.9%
|Total
|25,376,754
|100.0%
|10,036
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%) followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga and Free State accounted for 7% each respectively. North West accounted for 6%; Northern Cape and Eastern Cape accounted for 3% each respectively ; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 05 June 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 05 June 2022
|Incident infections for 06 June 2022
|Possible reinfections for 06 June 2022
|New cases on 06 June 2022
|Total cases for 06 June 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|361,514
|0
|361,514
|17
|4
|21
|361,535
|9,1
|Free State
|214,407
|0
|214,407
|45
|6
|51
|214,458
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,311,537
|0
|1,311,537
|237
|37
|274
|1,311,811
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|712,179
|0
|712,179
|84
|11
|95
|712,274
|17,9
|Limpopo
|158,552
|0
|158,552
|8
|1
|9
|158,561
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|200,369
|0
|200,369
|42
|8
|50
|200,419
|5,0
|North West
|200,374
|0
|200,374
|34
|7
|41
|200,415
|5,0
|Northern Cape
|114,396
|0
|114,396
|17
|2
|19
|114,415
|2,9
|Western Cape
|694,877
|0
|694,877
|139
|27
|166
|695,043
|17,5
|Total
|3,968,205
|0
|3,968,205
|623
|103
|726
|3,968,931
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.2 %, and is lower than yesterday (8.3%). The 7-day average is 10.0% today, and is lower than yesterday (10.3%)
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 53 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|247,025
|40,320
|1,064
|Public
|408
|287,715
|63,001
|1,399
|TOTAL
|670
|534,740
|103,321
|2,463
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
