NICD Reports 726 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

19 mins ago

The institute reports 726 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 968 931. This increase represents a 7.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 33 deaths, and of these, 5 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,350 to date.

25 376 754 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,833,46354.5%5,92859.1%
Public11,543,29145.5%4,10840.9%
Total25,376,754100.0%10,036100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%) followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga and Free State accounted for 7% each respectively. North West accounted for 6%;  Northern Cape and Eastern Cape accounted for 3% each respectively ; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 05 June 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 05 June 2022Incident infections for 06 June 2022Possible reinfections for 06 June 2022New cases on 06 June 2022Total cases for 06 June 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape361,5140361,51417421361,5359,1
Free State214,4070214,40745651214,4585,4
Gauteng1,311,53701,311,537237372741,311,81133,1
KwaZulu-Natal712,1790712,179841195712,27417,9
Limpopo158,5520158,552819158,5614,0
Mpumalanga200,3690200,36942850200,4195,0
North West200,3740200,37434741200,4155,0
Northern Cape114,3960114,39617219114,4152,9
Western Cape694,8770694,87713927166695,04317,5
Total3,968,20503,968,2056231037263,968,931100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.2 %, and is lower than yesterday (8.3%). The 7-day average is 10.0% today, and is lower than yesterday (10.3%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 53 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262247,02540,3201,064
Public408287,71563,0011,399
TOTAL670534,740103,3212,463

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

