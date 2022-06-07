NICD Reports 726 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 726 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 968 931. This increase represents a 7.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 33 deaths, and of these, 5 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,350 to date.

25 376 754 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,833,463 54.5% 5,928 59.1% Public 11,543,291 45.5% 4,108 40.9% Total 25,376,754 100.0% 10,036 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%) followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga and Free State accounted for 7% each respectively. North West accounted for 6%; Northern Cape and Eastern Cape accounted for 3% each respectively ; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 05 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 05 June 2022 Incident infections for 06 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 06 June 2022 New cases on 06 June 2022 Total cases for 06 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 361,514 0 361,514 17 4 21 361,535 9,1 Free State 214,407 0 214,407 45 6 51 214,458 5,4 Gauteng 1,311,537 0 1,311,537 237 37 274 1,311,811 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 712,179 0 712,179 84 11 95 712,274 17,9 Limpopo 158,552 0 158,552 8 1 9 158,561 4,0 Mpumalanga 200,369 0 200,369 42 8 50 200,419 5,0 North West 200,374 0 200,374 34 7 41 200,415 5,0 Northern Cape 114,396 0 114,396 17 2 19 114,415 2,9 Western Cape 694,877 0 694,877 139 27 166 695,043 17,5 Total 3,968,205 0 3,968,205 623 103 726 3,968,931 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.2 %, and is lower than yesterday (8.3%). The 7-day average is 10.0% today, and is lower than yesterday (10.3%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 53 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 247,025 40,320 1,064 Public 408 287,715 63,001 1,399 TOTAL 670 534,740 103,321 2,463

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!