iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 7 759 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

A healthcare worker holding a rose receives an Astra-Zeneca vaccine during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at a medical centre in Mumbai, India, January 16, 2021.

3 seconds ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 7,759 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,521,572. This increase represents a 19.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 119 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,371 to date.

21,527,936 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,620,07254.0%21,92853.6%
Public9,907,86446.0%18,95446.4%
Total21,527,936100.0%40,882100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (25%). Gauteng accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State, Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 07 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 07 January 2022New cases on 08 January 2022Total cases for 08 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape333,9840333,984832334,8169.5
Free State192,1921192,193330192,5235.5
Gauteng1,145,55621,145,5581,5361,147,09432.6
KwaZulu-Natal626,1580626,1581,906628,06417.8
Limpopo143,479-2143,477229143,7064.1
Mpumalanga179,0250179,025300179,3255.1
North West181,1480181,148291181,4395.2
Northern Cape103,919-5103,914340104,2543.0
Western Cape608,3524608,3561,995610,35117.3
Total3,513,81303,513,8137,7593,521,572100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 19.0% which is lower than yesterday (20.2%). The 7-day average is 20.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (21.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 126 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259219,93338,2913,542
Public407261,96859,7065,406
TOTAL666481,90197,9978,948

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

NICD Reports 9 260 New COVID-19 Cases

23 hours ago
1 min read

Minister Ntshavheni To Engage Telkom On Court Action

2 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Fire, July Riots ‘Not Unconnected’ – Nzimande

2 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Considering Alternative Venues For SONA, Budget

2 days ago
antibody testing
1 min read

NICD Reports 9 860 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

State Capture Report A Positive Step In Corruption Fight – Mabuza

3 days ago
1 min read

It’s Time To Prosecute – Williams

3 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Fire Doors Already Open When Fire Started – Report

3 days ago
2 min read

The NICD Reports 11 106 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
Former South African President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry.
1 min read

Zuma Fled Inquiry As He Couldn’t Explain Myeni’s Appointment – Zondo

4 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Commends Firefighters, Volunteers And City Of Cape Town For Helping To Fight Fire

4 days ago
1 min read

I Will Step Aside If Implicated – Ramaphosa

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 7 759 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 seconds ago
3 min read

Australia Rushes To File Defence Of Djokovic Ban As Court Battle Looms

4 mins ago
2 min read

Turbulent Cup Of Nations To Finally Get Underway In Cameroon

14 mins ago
2 min read

Stokes Stand Firm As Australia Chase Victory

17 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer