NICD Reports 7 759 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 7,759 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,521,572. This increase represents a 19.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 119 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,371 to date.
21,527,936 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,620,072
|54.0%
|21,928
|53.6%
|Public
|9,907,864
|46.0%
|18,954
|46.4%
|Total
|21,527,936
|100.0%
|40,882
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (25%). Gauteng accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State, Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 07 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 07 January 2022
|New cases on 08 January 2022
|Total cases for 08 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|333,984
|0
|333,984
|832
|334,816
|9.5
|Free State
|192,192
|1
|192,193
|330
|192,523
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,145,556
|2
|1,145,558
|1,536
|1,147,094
|32.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|626,158
|0
|626,158
|1,906
|628,064
|17.8
|Limpopo
|143,479
|-2
|143,477
|229
|143,706
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|179,025
|0
|179,025
|300
|179,325
|5.1
|North West
|181,148
|0
|181,148
|291
|181,439
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|103,919
|-5
|103,914
|340
|104,254
|3.0
|Western Cape
|608,352
|4
|608,356
|1,995
|610,351
|17.3
|Total
|3,513,813
|0
|3,513,813
|7,759
|3,521,572
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 19.0% which is lower than yesterday (20.2%). The 7-day average is 20.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (21.7%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 126 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|219,933
|38,291
|3,542
|Public
|407
|261,968
|59,706
|5,406
|TOTAL
|666
|481,901
|97,997
|8,948
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
