NICD Reports 7 759 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 7,759 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,521,572. This increase represents a 19.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 119 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,371 to date.

21,527,936 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,620,072 54.0% 21,928 53.6% Public 9,907,864 46.0% 18,954 46.4% Total 21,527,936 100.0% 40,882 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (25%). Gauteng accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State, Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 07 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 07 January 2022 New cases on 08 January 2022 Total cases for 08 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 333,984 0 333,984 832 334,816 9.5 Free State 192,192 1 192,193 330 192,523 5.5 Gauteng 1,145,556 2 1,145,558 1,536 1,147,094 32.6 KwaZulu-Natal 626,158 0 626,158 1,906 628,064 17.8 Limpopo 143,479 -2 143,477 229 143,706 4.1 Mpumalanga 179,025 0 179,025 300 179,325 5.1 North West 181,148 0 181,148 291 181,439 5.2 Northern Cape 103,919 -5 103,914 340 104,254 3.0 Western Cape 608,352 4 608,356 1,995 610,351 17.3 Total 3,513,813 0 3,513,813 7,759 3,521,572 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 19.0% which is lower than yesterday (20.2%). The 7-day average is 20.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (21.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 126 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 219,933 38,291 3,542 Public 407 261,968 59,706 5,406 TOTAL 666 481,901 97,997 8,948

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

