The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports 7,632 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,698,605. This increase represents a 20.2% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 163 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 79 584 to date.
16,040,903 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|8,806,392
|55%
|12,765
|34%
|PUBLIC
|7,234,511
|45%
|25,024
|66%
|Total
|16,040,903
|37,789
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (33%), followed by Western Cape (21%)
Eastern Cape accounted for 17%; Gauteng Province accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape accounted for 5% each; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 22 August 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 22 August 2021
|New cases on 23 August 2021
|Total cases for 23 August 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|254,935
|0
|254,935
|1,286
|256,221
|9.5
|Free State
|142,120
|0
|142,120
|468
|142,588
|5.3
|Gauteng
|898,181
|-26
|898,155
|513
|898,668
|33.3
|KwaZulu-Natal
|454,150
|1
|454,151
|2,542
|456,693
|16.9
|Limpopo
|118,290
|1
|118,291
|93
|118,384
|4.4
|Mpumalanga
|140,258
|5
|140,263
|367
|140,630
|5.2
|North West
|139,850
|19
|139,869
|337
|140,206
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|76,726
|0
|76,726
|392
|77,118
|2.9
|Western Cape
|466,463
|0
|466,463
|1,634
|468,097
|17.3
|Total
|2,690,973
|0
|2,690,973
|7,632
|2,698,605
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 7 632) is lower than yesterday (n= 10 748) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 148)
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 345 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|255
|187,718
|34,136
|6,382
|Public
|409
|210,151
|51,006
|7,155
|TOTAL
|664
|397,869
|85,142
|13,537
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Zuma’s Lawyers Demand Arms Deal Records
Remembering Uyinene Mrwetyana Two Years After Her Murder
Leadership Transition Expected In The North West This Week
No Sign Of National GBV Femicide Council
Northern Cape Education Dept concerned about infections
Bonginkosi Khanyile’s Case Postponed
Ramaphosa Applauds Youth For Vaccination Rates
Fees Must Fall Activist Bonginkosi Khanyile Arrested
NICD Identifies 13 261 New COVID-19 Cases
Australians Confident Perth Will Host Rescheduled All Blacks Clash
Police need more capacity – Sapu
SA Reports 14 312 New COVID-19 Cases