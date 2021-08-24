The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports 7,632 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,698,605. This increase represents a 20.2% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 163 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 79 584 to date.

16,040,903 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 8,806,392 55% 12,765 34% PUBLIC 7,234,511 45% 25,024 66% Total 16,040,903 37,789

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (33%), followed by Western Cape (21%)

Eastern Cape accounted for 17%; Gauteng Province accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape accounted for 5% each; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 22 August 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 22 August 2021 New cases on 23 August 2021 Total cases for 23 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 254,935 0 254,935 1,286 256,221 9.5 Free State 142,120 0 142,120 468 142,588 5.3 Gauteng 898,181 -26 898,155 513 898,668 33.3 KwaZulu-Natal 454,150 1 454,151 2,542 456,693 16.9 Limpopo 118,290 1 118,291 93 118,384 4.4 Mpumalanga 140,258 5 140,263 367 140,630 5.2 North West 139,850 19 139,869 337 140,206 5.2 Northern Cape 76,726 0 76,726 392 77,118 2.9 Western Cape 466,463 0 466,463 1,634 468,097 17.3 Total 2,690,973 0 2,690,973 7,632 2,698,605 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 7 632) is lower than yesterday (n= 10 748) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 148)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 345 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 187,718 34,136 6,382 Public 409 210,151 51,006 7,155 TOTAL 664 397,869 85,142 13,537

VACCINE UPDATE

