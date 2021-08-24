iAfrica

NICD Reports 7 632 New COVID-19 Cases

EWN

29 mins ago 2 min read

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports 7,632 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,698,605. This increase represents a 20.2% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 163 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 79 584 to date.

16,040,903 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE8,806,39255%12,76534%
PUBLIC7,234,51145%25,02466%
Total16,040,90337,789

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (33%), followed by Western Cape (21%)

Eastern Cape accounted for 17%; Gauteng Province accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape accounted for 5% each; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 22 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 22 August  2021New cases on 23 August 2021Total cases for 23 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape254,9350254,9351,286256,2219.5
Free State142,1200142,120468142,5885.3
Gauteng898,181-26898,155513898,66833.3
KwaZulu-Natal454,1501454,1512,542456,69316.9
Limpopo118,2901118,29193118,3844.4
Mpumalanga140,2585140,263367140,6305.2
North West139,85019139,869337140,2065.2
Northern Cape76,726076,72639277,1182.9
Western Cape466,4630466,4631,634468,09717.3
Total2,690,97302,690,9737,6322,698,605100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 7 632) is lower than yesterday (n= 10 748) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 148)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 345 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255187,71834,1366,382
Public409210,15151,0067,155
TOTAL664397,86985,14213,537

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

