NICD Reports 7 523 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.

2 hours ago

The institute reports 7,523 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,852,148. This increase represents a 23.0% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 26 deaths and of these 8 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100,559 to date.

24,726,029 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,483,22554.5%18,96857.9%
Public11,242,80445.5%13,78842.1%
Total24,726,029100.0%32,756100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (24%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 9 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 9 May 2022New cases on 10 May 2022Total cases for 10 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape351,2910351,291587351,8789.1
Free State207,1430207,143408207,5515.4
Gauteng1,266,30201,266,3022,8331,269,13532.9
KwaZulu-Natal690,8560690,8561,818692,67418.0
Limpopo157,0840157,08475157,1594.1
Mpumalanga196,2430196,243199196,4425.1
North West195,7790195,779267196,0465.1
Northern Cape110,4630110,46392110,5552.9
Western Cape669,4640669,4641,244670,70817.4
Total3,844,62503,844,6257,5233,852,148100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (23.0%), and is higher than yesterday (18.7%). The 7-day average is (24.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (24.0%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 148 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private261241,11439,9861,469
Public407282,53562,4691,338
TOTAL668523,649102,4552,807

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

