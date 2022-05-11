NICD Reports 7 523 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 7,523 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,852,148. This increase represents a 23.0% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 26 deaths and of these 8 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100,559 to date.
24,726,029 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,483,225
|54.5%
|18,968
|57.9%
|Public
|11,242,804
|45.5%
|13,788
|42.1%
|Total
|24,726,029
|100.0%
|32,756
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (24%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 9 May 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 9 May 2022
|New cases on 10 May 2022
|Total cases for 10 May 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|351,291
|0
|351,291
|587
|351,878
|9.1
|Free State
|207,143
|0
|207,143
|408
|207,551
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,266,302
|0
|1,266,302
|2,833
|1,269,135
|32.9
|KwaZulu-Natal
|690,856
|0
|690,856
|1,818
|692,674
|18.0
|Limpopo
|157,084
|0
|157,084
|75
|157,159
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|196,243
|0
|196,243
|199
|196,442
|5.1
|North West
|195,779
|0
|195,779
|267
|196,046
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|110,463
|0
|110,463
|92
|110,555
|2.9
|Western Cape
|669,464
|0
|669,464
|1,244
|670,708
|17.4
|Total
|3,844,625
|0
|3,844,625
|7,523
|3,852,148
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (23.0%), and is higher than yesterday (18.7%). The 7-day average is (24.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (24.0%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 148 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|261
|241,114
|39,986
|1,469
|Public
|407
|282,535
|62,469
|1,338
|TOTAL
|668
|523,649
|102,455
|2,807
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
