NICD Reports 7 523 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 7,523 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,852,148. This increase represents a 23.0% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 26 deaths and of these 8 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100,559 to date.

24,726,029 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,483,225 54.5% 18,968 57.9% Public 11,242,804 45.5% 13,788 42.1% Total 24,726,029 100.0% 32,756 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (24%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 9 May 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 9 May 2022 New cases on 10 May 2022 Total cases for 10 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 351,291 0 351,291 587 351,878 9.1 Free State 207,143 0 207,143 408 207,551 5.4 Gauteng 1,266,302 0 1,266,302 2,833 1,269,135 32.9 KwaZulu-Natal 690,856 0 690,856 1,818 692,674 18.0 Limpopo 157,084 0 157,084 75 157,159 4.1 Mpumalanga 196,243 0 196,243 199 196,442 5.1 North West 195,779 0 195,779 267 196,046 5.1 Northern Cape 110,463 0 110,463 92 110,555 2.9 Western Cape 669,464 0 669,464 1,244 670,708 17.4 Total 3,844,625 0 3,844,625 7,523 3,852,148 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (23.0%), and is higher than yesterday (18.7%). The 7-day average is (24.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (24.0%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 148 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 261 241,114 39,986 1,469 Public 407 282,535 62,469 1,338 TOTAL 668 523,649 102,455 2,807

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!