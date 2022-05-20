NICD Reports 7 238 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 7,238 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 915 258. This increase represents a 24.8% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 31 deaths, and of these, 12 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,898 to date.
24 992 827 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,635,544
|54.6%
|14,464
|49.5%
|Public
|11,357,283
|45.4%
|14,735
|50.5%
|Total
|24,992,827
|100.0%
|29,199
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%) followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10% and Free State accounted for 6%. Northern Cape accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3% and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 18 May 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 18 May 2022
|Incident infections for 19 May 2022
|Possible reinfections for 19 May 2022
|New cases on 19 May 2022
|Total cases for 19 May 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|355,841
|0
|355,841
|629
|107
|736
|356,577
|9.1
|Free State
|210,836
|1
|210,837
|345
|74
|419
|211,256
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,291,402
|0
|1,291,402
|2,038
|390
|2,428
|1,293,830
|33.0
|KwaZulu-Natal
|703,453
|0
|703,453
|944
|150
|1,094
|704,547
|18.0
|Limpopo
|157,696
|0
|157,696
|58
|15
|73
|157,769
|4.0
|Mpumalanga
|198,111
|0
|198,111
|183
|40
|223
|198,334
|5.1
|North West
|197,896
|1
|197,897
|245
|35
|280
|198,177
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|112,034
|-4
|112,030
|293
|43
|336
|112,366
|2.9
|Western Cape
|680,751
|2
|680,753
|1,371
|278
|1,649
|682,402
|17.4
|Total
|3,908,020
|0
|3,908,020
|6,106
|1,132
|7,238
|3,915,258
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (24.8%), and is higher than yesterday (22.6%). The 7-day average is (23.3%) today, and is higher than yesterday (23.1%)
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 136 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|243,698
|40,096
|1,649
|Public
|407
|284,544
|62,636
|1,634
|TOTAL
|669
|528,242
|102,732
|3,283
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
