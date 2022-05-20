iAfrica

NICD Reports 7 238 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 7,238 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 915 258. This increase represents a 24.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 31 deaths, and of these, 12 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,898 to date.

24 992 827 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,635,54454.6%14,46449.5%
Public11,357,28345.4%14,73550.5%
Total24,992,827100.0%29,199100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%) followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10% and Free State accounted for 6%. Northern Cape accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3% and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 18 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 18 May 2022Incident infections for 19 May 2022Possible reinfections for 19 May 2022New cases on 19 May 2022Total cases for 19 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape355,8410355,841629107736356,5779.1
Free State210,8361210,83734574419211,2565.4
Gauteng1,291,40201,291,4022,0383902,4281,293,83033.0
KwaZulu-Natal703,4530703,4539441501,094704,54718.0
Limpopo157,6960157,696581573157,7694.0
Mpumalanga198,1110198,11118340223198,3345.1
North West197,8961197,89724535280198,1775.1
Northern Cape112,034-4112,03029343336112,3662.9
Western Cape680,7512680,7531,3712781,649682,40217.4
Total3,908,02003,908,0206,1061,1327,2383,915,258100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (24.8%), and is higher than yesterday (22.6%). The 7-day average is (23.3%) today, and is higher than yesterday (23.1%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 136 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262243,69840,0961,649
Public407284,54462,6361,634
TOTAL669528,242102,7323,283

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

