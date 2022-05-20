NICD Reports 7 238 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 7,238 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 915 258. This increase represents a 24.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 31 deaths, and of these, 12 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,898 to date.

24 992 827 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,635,544 54.6% 14,464 49.5% Public 11,357,283 45.4% 14,735 50.5% Total 24,992,827 100.0% 29,199 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%) followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10% and Free State accounted for 6%. Northern Cape accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3% and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 18 May 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 18 May 2022 Incident infections for 19 May 2022 Possible reinfections for 19 May 2022 New cases on 19 May 2022 Total cases for 19 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 355,841 0 355,841 629 107 736 356,577 9.1 Free State 210,836 1 210,837 345 74 419 211,256 5.4 Gauteng 1,291,402 0 1,291,402 2,038 390 2,428 1,293,830 33.0 KwaZulu-Natal 703,453 0 703,453 944 150 1,094 704,547 18.0 Limpopo 157,696 0 157,696 58 15 73 157,769 4.0 Mpumalanga 198,111 0 198,111 183 40 223 198,334 5.1 North West 197,896 1 197,897 245 35 280 198,177 5.1 Northern Cape 112,034 -4 112,030 293 43 336 112,366 2.9 Western Cape 680,751 2 680,753 1,371 278 1,649 682,402 17.4 Total 3,908,020 0 3,908,020 6,106 1,132 7,238 3,915,258 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (24.8%), and is higher than yesterday (22.6%). The 7-day average is (23.3%) today, and is higher than yesterday (23.1%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 136 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 243,698 40,096 1,649 Public 407 284,544 62,636 1,634 TOTAL 669 528,242 102,732 3,283

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

