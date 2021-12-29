NICD Reports 7 216 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 7 216 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 424 534. This increase represents a 23.6% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 854 to date.
21 106 962 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,388,711
|54%
|14,888
|48.8%
|Public
|9,718,251
|46%
|15,641
|51.2%
|Total
|21 106 962
|30 529
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Gauteng accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 4%; North West and Mpumalanga each accounted for 3%; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 27 December 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 27 December 2021
|New cases on 28 December 2021
|Total cases for 28 December 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|323164
|0
|323164
|795
|323959
|9.5
|Free State
|187552
|0
|187552
|258
|187810
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1126669
|0
|1126669
|1616
|1128285
|32.9
|KwaZulu-Natal
|601496
|0
|601496
|1990
|603486
|17.6
|Limpopo
|140230
|0
|140230
|171
|140401
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|175408
|0
|175408
|191
|175599
|5.1
|North West
|177780
|0
|177780
|227
|178007
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|101037
|0
|101037
|151
|101188
|3.0
|Western Cape
|583982
|0
|583982
|1817
|585799
|17.1
|Total
|3417318
|0
|3417318
|7216
|3424534
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 23.6% which is higher than yesterday (22.0%). The 7-day average is 26.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (27.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 286 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|214713
|37898
|3132
|Public
|407
|253598
|58374
|5801
|TOTAL
|666
|468311
|96272
|8933
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
