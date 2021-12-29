iAfrica

NICD Reports 7 216 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The NICD reports 7 216 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 424 534. This increase represents a 23.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 854 to date.

21 106 962 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,388,71154%14,88848.8%
Public9,718,25146%15,64151.2%
Total21 106 96230 529

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Western Cape (25%).  Gauteng accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 4%; North West and Mpumalanga each accounted for 3%; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 27 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 27 December 2021New cases on 28 December 2021Total cases for 28 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape32316403231647953239599.5
Free State18755201875522581878105.5
Gauteng1126669011266691616112828532.9
KwaZulu-Natal6014960601496199060348617.6
Limpopo14023001402301711404014.1
Mpumalanga17540801754081911755995.1
North West17778001777802271780075.2
Northern Cape10103701010371511011883.0
Western Cape5839820583982181758579917.1
Total34173180341731872163424534100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 23.6% which is higher than yesterday (22.0%). The 7-day average is 26.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (27.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 286 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259214713378983132
Public407253598583745801
TOTAL666468311962728933

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

