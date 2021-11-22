NICD Reports 687 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 687 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,929,862. This increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 2 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,574to date.

19,113,226 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,297,565 53.9% 11,659 57.5% Public 8,815,661 46.1% 8,633 42.5% Total 19,113,226 100.0% 20,292 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (79%), followed by North West and KwaZulu-Natal each accounting for 5% respectively. Mpumalanga and Western Cape each accounted for 3% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 2%; and Eastern Cape, Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 20 Nov 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 20 Nov 2021 New cases on 21 Nov 2021 Total cases for 21 Nov 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292,678 0 292,678 8 292,686 10,0 Free State 163,988 0 163,988 6 163,994 5,6 Gauteng 922,834 0 922,834 545 923,379 31,5 KwaZulu-Natal 516,439 0 516,439 31 516,470 17,6 Limpopo 122,443 0 122,443 7 122,450 4,2 Mpumalanga 152,377 0 152,377 18 152,395 5,2 North West 151,006 0 151,006 32 151,038 5,2 Northern Cape 92,980 0 92,980 17 92,997 3,2 *Western Cape 514,430 0 514,430 23 514,453 17,6 Total 2,929,175 0 292,9175 687 2,929,862 100,0

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 3.4% which is higher than yesterday (2.8%). The 7-day average is 2.0% today, which is higher than yesterday (1.7%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 13 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,677 37,332 1,200 Public 408 235,542 57,139 1,505 TOTAL 666 436,219 94,471 2,705

VACCINE UPDATE

