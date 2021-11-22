iAfrica

NICD Reports 687 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The NICD reports 687 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,929,862. This increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 2 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,574to date.

19,113,226 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,297,56553.9%11,65957.5%
Public8,815,66146.1%8,63342.5%
Total19,113,226 100.0%20,292 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (79%), followed by North West and KwaZulu-Natal each accounting for 5% respectively. Mpumalanga and Western Cape each accounted for 3% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 2%; and Eastern Cape, Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 20  Nov 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 20 Nov 2021New cases on 21 Nov 2021Total cases for 21 Nov 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape292,6780292,6788292,68610,0
Free State163,9880163,9886163,9945,6
Gauteng922,8340922,834545923,37931,5
KwaZulu-Natal516,4390516,43931516,47017,6
Limpopo122,4430122,4437122,4504,2
Mpumalanga152,3770152,37718152,3955,2
North West151,0060151,00632151,0385,2
Northern Cape92,980092,9801792,9973,2
*Western Cape514,4300514,43023514,45317,6
Total2,929,1750292,91756872,929,862100,0

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 3.4% which is higher than yesterday (2.8%). The 7-day average is 2.0% today, which is higher than yesterday (1.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 13 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,67737,3321,200
Public408235,54257,1391,505
TOTAL666436,21994,4712,705

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

