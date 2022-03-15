iAfrica

NICD Reports 671 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago 2 min read

Today the institute reports 671 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,695,175. This increase represents a 4.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports no deaths occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours keeping the total fatalities to 99,725 to date.

23,424,639 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,728,34954.3%9,03462.6%
Public10,696,29045.7%5,40637.4%
Total23,424,639100.0%14,440100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (45%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5%; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape accounted for 2%; Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 13 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 13 March 2022Incident infections for 14 March 2022Possible reinfections for 14 March 2022New cases on 14 March 2022Total cases for 14 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape344,1740344,17412012344,1869.3
Free State201,6160201,61618018201,6345.5
Gauteng1,200,08601,200,08629902991,200,38532.5
KwaZulu-Natal655,6880655,6881190119655,80717.7
Limpopo155,2710155,27118018155,2894.2
Mpumalanga192,3540192,35432032192,3865.2
North West192,0390192,03932032192,0715.2
Northern Cape108,635-1108,634808108,6422.9
Western Cape644,6411644,6421330133644,77517.4
Total3,694,50403,694,50467106713,695,175100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 4.6%, which is lower than yesterday (5.5%). The 7-day average is 6.0% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 24 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259230,14439,168968
Public407278,06662,0781266
TOTAL666508,210101,2462,234


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

