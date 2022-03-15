NICD Reports 671 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Today the institute reports 671 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,695,175. This increase represents a 4.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports no deaths occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours keeping the total fatalities to 99,725 to date.

23,424,639 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,728,349 54.3% 9,034 62.6% Public 10,696,290 45.7% 5,406 37.4% Total 23,424,639 100.0% 14,440 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (45%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5%; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape accounted for 2%; Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 13 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 13 March 2022 Incident infections for 14 March 2022 Possible reinfections for 14 March 2022 New cases on 14 March 2022 Total cases for 14 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 344,174 0 344,174 12 0 12 344,186 9.3 Free State 201,616 0 201,616 18 0 18 201,634 5.5 Gauteng 1,200,086 0 1,200,086 299 0 299 1,200,385 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 655,688 0 655,688 119 0 119 655,807 17.7 Limpopo 155,271 0 155,271 18 0 18 155,289 4.2 Mpumalanga 192,354 0 192,354 32 0 32 192,386 5.2 North West 192,039 0 192,039 32 0 32 192,071 5.2 Northern Cape 108,635 -1 108,634 8 0 8 108,642 2.9 Western Cape 644,641 1 644,642 133 0 133 644,775 17.4 Total 3,694,504 0 3,694,504 671 0 671 3,695,175 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 4.6%, which is lower than yesterday (5.5%). The 7-day average is 6.0% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 24 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 230,144 39,168 968 Public 407 278,066 62,078 1266 TOTAL 666 508,210 101,246 2,234



VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!