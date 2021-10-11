NICD Reports 648 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports 648 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 912 145. This increase represents a 2.9% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 317 to date.
17 982 358 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9 692 126
|53.9%
|12 679
|57.4%
|PUBLIC
|8 290 232
|46.1%
|9 419
|42.6%
|Total
|17 982 358
|22 098
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (18%), followed by Gauteng Province and Western Cape (17% each). Northern Cape accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 09 October 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 09 October 2021
|New cases on 10 October 2021
|Total cases for 10 October 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|291464
|1
|291465
|73
|291538
|10.0
|Free State
|162266
|0
|162266
|67
|162333
|5.6
|Gauteng
|917650
|0
|917650
|109
|917759
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|513575
|0
|513575
|114
|513689
|17.6
|Limpopo
|122018
|0
|122018
|6
|122024
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|151342
|0
|151342
|45
|151387
|5.2
|North West
|149975
|0
|149975
|32
|150007
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|91515
|-1
|91514
|91
|91605
|3.1
|Western Cape
|511692
|0
|511692
|111
|511803
|17.6
|Total
|2911497
|0
|2911497
|648
|2912145
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 648) is lower than yesterday (n= 816) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 818). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Duo Arrested At Anti-Vaccine Protest In CT Due In Court Next Month
ANC Not Thinking About Coalitions
Ramaphosa Admits ANC ‘Made Mistakes’
Energy Expert Claims Foul Play Is Behind SA Electricity Crisis
Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine Is Voluntary – Phaahla
NICD Reports 924 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Eskom Extends Stage 2 Load Shedding
NICD Reports 924 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Ready For Use – Phaahla
SA Removed From UK’s Travel Red List
Stage Two Power Cuts To Resume On Friday Night – Eskom
SA Reports 989 New COVID-19 Cases