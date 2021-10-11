NICD Reports 648 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports 648 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 912 145. This increase represents a 2.9% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 317 to date.

17 982 358 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9 692 126 53.9% 12 679 57.4% PUBLIC 8 290 232 46.1% 9 419 42.6% Total 17 982 358 22 098

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (18%), followed by Gauteng Province and Western Cape (17% each). Northern Cape accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 09 October 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 09 October 2021 New cases on 10 October 2021 Total cases for 10 October 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 291464 1 291465 73 291538 10.0 Free State 162266 0 162266 67 162333 5.6 Gauteng 917650 0 917650 109 917759 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 513575 0 513575 114 513689 17.6 Limpopo 122018 0 122018 6 122024 4.2 Mpumalanga 151342 0 151342 45 151387 5.2 North West 149975 0 149975 32 150007 5.2 Northern Cape 91515 -1 91514 91 91605 3.1 Western Cape 511692 0 511692 111 511803 17.6 Total 2911497 0 2911497 648 2912145 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 648) is lower than yesterday (n= 816) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 818). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

VACCINE UPDATE

