iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 648 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

6 hours ago 1 min read

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports 648 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 912 145. This increase represents a 2.9% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 317 to date.

17 982 358 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE                    9 692 12653.9%12 67957.4%
PUBLIC8 290 23246.1%9 41942.6%
Total17 982 35822 098

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (18%), followed by Gauteng Province and Western Cape (17% each). Northern Cape accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 09 October 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 09 October 2021New cases on 10 October 2021Total cases for 10 October 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29146412914657329153810.0
Free State1622660162266671623335.6
Gauteng917650091765010991775931.5
KwaZulu-Natal513575051357511451368917.6
Limpopo122018012201861220244.2
Mpumalanga1513420151342451513875.2
North West1499750149975321500075.2
Northern Cape91515-19151491916053.1
Western Cape511692051169211151180317.6
Total2911497029114976482912145100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 648) is lower than yesterday (n= 816) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 818). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Duo Arrested At Anti-Vaccine Protest In CT Due In Court Next Month

5 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Not Thinking About Coalitions

6 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Admits ANC ‘Made Mistakes’

6 hours ago
1 min read

Energy Expert Claims Foul Play Is Behind SA Electricity Crisis

17 hours ago
1 min read

Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine Is Voluntary – Phaahla

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 924 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Extends Stage 2 Load Shedding

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 924 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Ready For Use – Phaahla

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Removed From UK’s Travel Red List

3 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Stage Two Power Cuts To Resume On Friday Night – Eskom

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 989 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Duo Arrested At Anti-Vaccine Protest In CT Due In Court Next Month

5 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Not Thinking About Coalitions

6 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Admits ANC ‘Made Mistakes’

6 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 648 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

6 hours ago