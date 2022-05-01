iAfrica

NICD Reports 6 527 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 6,527 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,791,925. This increase represents an 21.5% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 3deaths, and of these 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,363 to date.

24,475,485 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,329,08754.5%18,44360.8%
Public11,146,39845.5%11,89139.2%
Total24,475,485100.0%30,334100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (43%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (26%). Western Cape accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 29 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 29 April 2022New cases on 30 April 2022Total cases for 30 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape348,0560348,056340348,3969.2
Free State204,3850204,385263204,6485.4
Gauteng1,241,00001,241,0002,7891,243,78932.8
KwaZulu-Natal675,5100675,5101,724677,23417.9
Limpopo156,5320156,53267156,5994.1
Mpumalanga194,8110194,811170194,9815.1
North West194,3850194,385137194,5225.1
Northern Cape109,5290109,529114109,6432.9
Western Cape661,1900661,190923662,11317.5
Total3,785,39803,785,3986,5273,791,925100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (21.5%), and is lower than yesterday (22.5%). The 7-day average is (19.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (19.0%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 54 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private261239,06839,9351,094
Public407281,05862,3511,107
TOTAL668520,126102,2862,201

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

