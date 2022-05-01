NICD Reports 6 527 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 6,527 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,791,925. This increase represents an 21.5% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 3deaths, and of these 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,363 to date.
24,475,485 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,329,087
|54.5%
|18,443
|60.8%
|Public
|11,146,398
|45.5%
|11,891
|39.2%
|Total
|24,475,485
|100.0%
|30,334
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (43%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (26%). Western Cape accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 29 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 29 April 2022
|New cases on 30 April 2022
|Total cases for 30 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|348,056
|0
|348,056
|340
|348,396
|9.2
|Free State
|204,385
|0
|204,385
|263
|204,648
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,241,000
|0
|1,241,000
|2,789
|1,243,789
|32.8
|KwaZulu-Natal
|675,510
|0
|675,510
|1,724
|677,234
|17.9
|Limpopo
|156,532
|0
|156,532
|67
|156,599
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|194,811
|0
|194,811
|170
|194,981
|5.1
|North West
|194,385
|0
|194,385
|137
|194,522
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|109,529
|0
|109,529
|114
|109,643
|2.9
|Western Cape
|661,190
|0
|661,190
|923
|662,113
|17.5
|Total
|3,785,398
|0
|3,785,398
|6,527
|3,791,925
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (21.5%), and is lower than yesterday (22.5%). The 7-day average is (19.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (19.0%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 54 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|261
|239,068
|39,935
|1,094
|Public
|407
|281,058
|62,351
|1,107
|TOTAL
|668
|520,126
|102,286
|2,201
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
