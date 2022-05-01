NICD Reports 6 527 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 6,527 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,791,925. This increase represents an 21.5% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 3deaths, and of these 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,363 to date.

24,475,485 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,329,087 54.5% 18,443 60.8% Public 11,146,398 45.5% 11,891 39.2% Total 24,475,485 100.0% 30,334 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (43%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (26%). Western Cape accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 29 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 29 April 2022 New cases on 30 April 2022 Total cases for 30 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 348,056 0 348,056 340 348,396 9.2 Free State 204,385 0 204,385 263 204,648 5.4 Gauteng 1,241,000 0 1,241,000 2,789 1,243,789 32.8 KwaZulu-Natal 675,510 0 675,510 1,724 677,234 17.9 Limpopo 156,532 0 156,532 67 156,599 4.1 Mpumalanga 194,811 0 194,811 170 194,981 5.1 North West 194,385 0 194,385 137 194,522 5.1 Northern Cape 109,529 0 109,529 114 109,643 2.9 Western Cape 661,190 0 661,190 923 662,113 17.5 Total 3,785,398 0 3,785,398 6,527 3,791,925 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (21.5%), and is lower than yesterday (22.5%). The 7-day average is (19.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (19.0%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 54 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 261 239,068 39,935 1,094 Public 407 281,058 62,351 1,107 TOTAL 668 520,126 102,286 2,201

VACCINE UPDATE

