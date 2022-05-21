NICD Reports 6 375 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 6,375 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 921 633. This increase represents a 19.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 18 deaths, and of these, 6occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,916 to date.

25 025 578 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,651,384 5456% 15,840 48.4% Public 11,374,194 45.5% 16,911 51.6% Total 25,025,578 100.0% 32,751 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%) followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10% and Free State accounted for 7%. Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3% and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 19 May 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 19 May 2022 Incident infections for 20 May 2022 Possible reinfections for 20 May 2022 New cases on 20 May 2022 Total cases for 20 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 356,577 1 356,578 556 96 652 357,230 9.1 Free State 211,256 2 211,258 363 67 430 211,688 5.4 Gauteng 1,293,830 2 1,293,832 1,864 326 2,190 1,296,022 33.0 KwaZulu-Natal 704,547 -7 704,540 764 116 880 705,420 18.0 Limpopo 157,769 0 157,769 47 8 55 157,824 4.0 Mpumalanga 198,334 2 198,336 179 40 219 198,555 5.1 North West 198,177 0 198,177 195 32 227 198,404 5.1 Northern Cape 112,366 0 112,366 218 34 252 112,618 2.9 Western Cape 682,402 0 682,402 1,213 257 1470 683,872 17.4 Total 3,915,258 0 3,915,258 5,399 976 6,375 3,921,633 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (19.5%), and is lower than yesterday (24.8%). The 7-day average is (22.9%) today, and is lower than yesterday (23.3%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 134 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 244,140 40,110 1,660 Public 407 284,874 62,662 1,659 TOTAL 669 529,014 102,772 3,319

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

