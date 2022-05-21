NICD Reports 6 375 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 6,375 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 921 633. This increase represents a 19.5% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 18 deaths, and of these, 6occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,916 to date.
25 025 578 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,651,384
|5456%
|15,840
|48.4%
|Public
|11,374,194
|45.5%
|16,911
|51.6%
|Total
|25,025,578
|100.0%
|32,751
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%) followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10% and Free State accounted for 7%. Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3% and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 19 May 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 19 May 2022
|Incident infections for 20 May 2022
|Possible reinfections for 20 May 2022
|New cases on 20 May 2022
|Total cases for 20 May 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|356,577
|1
|356,578
|556
|96
|652
|357,230
|9.1
|Free State
|211,256
|2
|211,258
|363
|67
|430
|211,688
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,293,830
|2
|1,293,832
|1,864
|326
|2,190
|1,296,022
|33.0
|KwaZulu-Natal
|704,547
|-7
|704,540
|764
|116
|880
|705,420
|18.0
|Limpopo
|157,769
|0
|157,769
|47
|8
|55
|157,824
|4.0
|Mpumalanga
|198,334
|2
|198,336
|179
|40
|219
|198,555
|5.1
|North West
|198,177
|0
|198,177
|195
|32
|227
|198,404
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|112,366
|0
|112,366
|218
|34
|252
|112,618
|2.9
|Western Cape
|682,402
|0
|682,402
|1,213
|257
|1470
|683,872
|17.4
|Total
|3,915,258
|0
|3,915,258
|5,399
|976
|6,375
|3,921,633
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (19.5%), and is lower than yesterday (24.8%). The 7-day average is (22.9%) today, and is lower than yesterday (23.3%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 134 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|244,140
|40,110
|1,660
|Public
|407
|284,874
|62,662
|1,659
|TOTAL
|669
|529,014
|102,772
|3,319
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Wimbledon On Collision Course With ATP, WTA Over Russia, Belarus Ban
Djokovic Hoping To Peak In Time For French Open Title Defence
Liverpool Still Hoping To Complete Quadruple – Salah
Last Year’s French Open Withdrawal Still On Osaka’s Mind
Mercedes Drivers Expect Spain To Show Them The Way Forward
Medvedev Not Going To Court Over Wimbledon Ban
Leicester Maul Watford In Hodgson’s Final Home Game
Djokovic Wins Italian Open To Claim First Title In Over Six Months
Kane Penalty Sends Spurs Into Top Four With Win Over Burnley
Former Australia All-Rounder Symonds Killed In Car Crash
Quadruple Still Possible As Liverpool Edge Chelsea In FA Cup Final
Djokovic Bags 1,000th Career Win To Reach Italian Open Final