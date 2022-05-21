iAfrica

NICD Reports 6 375 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

11 seconds ago 2 min read

The institute reports 6,375 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 921 633. This increase represents a 19.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 18 deaths, and of these, 6occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,916 to date.

25 025 578 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,651,3845456%15,84048.4%
Public11,374,19445.5%16,91151.6%
Total25,025,578100.0%32,751100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%) followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10% and Free State accounted for 7%. Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3% and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 19 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 19 May 2022Incident infections for 20 May 2022Possible reinfections for 20 May 2022New cases on 20 May 2022Total cases for 20 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape356,5771356,57855696652357,2309.1
Free State211,2562211,25836367430211,6885.4
Gauteng1,293,83021,293,8321,8643262,1901,296,02233.0
KwaZulu-Natal704,547-7704,540764116880705,42018.0
Limpopo157,7690157,76947855157,8244.0
Mpumalanga198,3342198,33617940219198,5555.1
North West198,1770198,17719532227198,4045.1
Northern Cape112,3660112,36621834252112,6182.9
Western Cape682,4020682,4021,2132571470683,87217.4
Total3,915,25803,915,2585,3999766,3753,921,633100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (19.5%), and is lower than yesterday (24.8%). The 7-day average is (22.9%) today, and is lower than yesterday (23.3%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 134 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262244,14040,1101,660
Public407284,87462,6621,659
TOTAL669529,014102,7723,319

VACCINE UPDATE
VACCINE UPDATE

Reuters

