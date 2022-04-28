NICD Reports 6 372 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 6,372 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,776,298. This increase represents a 21.1% positivity rate. Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths that occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,351 to date.
24,400,471 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,284,873
|54.4%
|18,226
|60.4%
|Public
|11,115,598
|45.6%
|11,960
|39.6%
|Total
|24,400,471
|100.0%
|30,186
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (49%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 14%; Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; North West accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 26 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 26 April 2022
|New cases on 27 April 2022
|Total cases for 27 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|347,424
|0
|347,424
|252
|347,676
|9,2
|Free State
|203,772
|0
|203,772
|241
|204,013
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,233,499
|0
|1,233,499
|3,145
|1,236,644
|32,7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|671,755
|0
|671,755
|1,440
|673,195
|17,8
|Limpopo
|156,377
|0
|156,377
|67
|156,444
|4,1
|Mpumalanga
|194,468
|0
|194,468
|166
|194,634
|5,2
|North West
|194,049
|0
|194,049
|113
|194,162
|5,1
|Northern Cape
|109,349
|-1
|109,348
|68
|109,416
|2,9
|Western Cape
|659,234
|0
|659,234
|880
|660,114
|17,5
|Total
|3,769,927
|-1
|3,769,926
|6,372
|3,776,298
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (21.1%), and is higher than yesterday (18.4%). The 7-day average is (18.0%) today, and is higher than yesterday (16.9%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 62 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|260
|238,439
|39,891
|1,026
|Public
|407
|280,657
|62,311
|1,002
|TOTAL
|667
|519,096
|102,202
|2,028
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
More People Testing For COVID-19 As Cases Rise – NICD
Mbalula To Release Easter Road Death Stats, Update On Licence Renewal Extension
Parliament Asks For Extension On Electoral Act Amendment
ANC Clarifies Step-Aside Policy
KZN Flood Victims Allege Theft By Officials
Disbandment Of ANCWL Recommended
Hlengwa Apologises To Mavuso After Heated Exchange
NICD Reports 5 062 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
DA Concerned Over Gauteng’s Readiness For Fifth Wave
Mkhwebane Back In Court Over Impeachment
Parliament Committee To Oversee Response
NICD Reports 1 954 New COVID-19 Cases In SA