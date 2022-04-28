NICD Reports 6 372 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 6,372 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,776,298. This increase represents a 21.1% positivity rate. Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths that occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,351 to date.

24,400,471 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,284,873 54.4% 18,226 60.4% Public 11,115,598 45.6% 11,960 39.6% Total 24,400,471 100.0% 30,186 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (49%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 14%; Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; North West accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 26 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 26 April 2022 New cases on 27 April 2022 Total cases for 27 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 347,424 0 347,424 252 347,676 9,2 Free State 203,772 0 203,772 241 204,013 5,4 Gauteng 1,233,499 0 1,233,499 3,145 1,236,644 32,7 KwaZulu-Natal 671,755 0 671,755 1,440 673,195 17,8 Limpopo 156,377 0 156,377 67 156,444 4,1 Mpumalanga 194,468 0 194,468 166 194,634 5,2 North West 194,049 0 194,049 113 194,162 5,1 Northern Cape 109,349 -1 109,348 68 109,416 2,9 Western Cape 659,234 0 659,234 880 660,114 17,5 Total 3,769,927 -1 3,769,926 6,372 3,776,298 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (21.1%), and is higher than yesterday (18.4%). The 7-day average is (18.0%) today, and is higher than yesterday (16.9%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 62 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 260 238,439 39,891 1,026 Public 407 280,657 62,311 1,002 TOTAL 667 519,096 102,202 2,028

VACCINE UPDATE

