NICD Reports 6 372 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

8 mins ago 2 min read

The institute reports 6,372 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,776,298. This increase represents a 21.1% positivity rate. Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths that occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,351 to date.

24,400,471 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,284,87354.4%18,22660.4%
Public11,115,59845.6%11,96039.6%
Total24,400,471100.0%30,186100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (49%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 14%; Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; North West accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 26 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 26 April 2022New cases on 27 April 2022Total cases for 27 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape347,4240347,424252347,6769,2
Free State203,7720203,772241204,0135,4
Gauteng1,233,49901,233,4993,1451,236,64432,7
KwaZulu-Natal671,7550671,7551,440673,19517,8
Limpopo156,3770156,37767156,4444,1
Mpumalanga194,4680194,468166194,6345,2
North West194,0490194,049113194,1625,1
Northern Cape109,349-1109,34868109,4162,9
Western Cape659,2340659,234880660,11417,5
Total3,769,927-13,769,9266,3723,776,298100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (21.1%), and is higher than yesterday (18.4%). The 7-day average is (18.0%) today, and is higher than yesterday (16.9%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 62 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private260238,43939,8911,026
Public407280,65762,3111,002
TOTAL667519,096102,2022,028

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

