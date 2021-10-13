iAfrica

NICD Reports 592 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 592 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,912,938. This increase represents a 2.1% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 83 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,429 to date.

18,016,455 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,713,10353.9%17,46762.5%
PUBLIC8,303,35246.1%10,46237.5%
Total18,016,45527,929

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (22%), followed by Gauteng Province and Western Cape each accounting for 17% respectively. Free State accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 9% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 11 Oct 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 11 Oct 2021New cases on 12 Oct 2021Total cases for 12 Oct 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape291,5660291,56656291,62210.0
Free State162,3400162,34071162,4115.6
Gauteng917,803-2917,80199917,90031.5
KwaZulu-Natal513,7460513,746128513,87417.6
Limpopo122,0290122,02916122,0454.2
Mpumalanga151,3960151,39627151,4235.2
North West150,0142150,01651150,0675.2
Northern Cape91,616091,6164291,6583.1
Western Cape511,8360511,836102511,93817.6
Unknown000000.0
Total2,912,34602,912,3465922,912,938100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 592) is higher than yesterday (n= 201) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 58 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258199,84736,8493,031
Public408232,30556,6392,221
TOTAL666432,15293,4885,252

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

