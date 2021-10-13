NICD Reports 592 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 592 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,912,938. This increase represents a 2.1% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 83 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,429 to date.

18,016,455 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,713,103 53.9% 17,467 62.5% PUBLIC 8,303,352 46.1% 10,462 37.5% Total 18,016,455 27,929

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (22%), followed by Gauteng Province and Western Cape each accounting for 17% respectively. Free State accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 9% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 11 Oct 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 11 Oct 2021 New cases on 12 Oct 2021 Total cases for 12 Oct 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 291,566 0 291,566 56 291,622 10.0 Free State 162,340 0 162,340 71 162,411 5.6 Gauteng 917,803 -2 917,801 99 917,900 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 513,746 0 513,746 128 513,874 17.6 Limpopo 122,029 0 122,029 16 122,045 4.2 Mpumalanga 151,396 0 151,396 27 151,423 5.2 North West 150,014 2 150,016 51 150,067 5.2 Northern Cape 91,616 0 91,616 42 91,658 3.1 Western Cape 511,836 0 511,836 102 511,938 17.6 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2,912,346 0 2,912,346 592 2,912,938 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 592) is higher than yesterday (n= 201) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 58 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 199,847 36,849 3,031 Public 408 232,305 56,639 2,221 TOTAL 666 432,152 93,488 5,252

VACCINE UPDATE

