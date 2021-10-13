NICD Reports 592 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 592 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,912,938. This increase represents a 2.1% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 83 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,429 to date.
18,016,455 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,713,103
|53.9%
|17,467
|62.5%
|PUBLIC
|8,303,352
|46.1%
|10,462
|37.5%
|Total
|18,016,455
|27,929
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (22%), followed by Gauteng Province and Western Cape each accounting for 17% respectively. Free State accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 9% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 11 Oct 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 11 Oct 2021
|New cases on 12 Oct 2021
|Total cases for 12 Oct 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|291,566
|0
|291,566
|56
|291,622
|10.0
|Free State
|162,340
|0
|162,340
|71
|162,411
|5.6
|Gauteng
|917,803
|-2
|917,801
|99
|917,900
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|513,746
|0
|513,746
|128
|513,874
|17.6
|Limpopo
|122,029
|0
|122,029
|16
|122,045
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|151,396
|0
|151,396
|27
|151,423
|5.2
|North West
|150,014
|2
|150,016
|51
|150,067
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|91,616
|0
|91,616
|42
|91,658
|3.1
|Western Cape
|511,836
|0
|511,836
|102
|511,938
|17.6
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2,912,346
|0
|2,912,346
|592
|2,912,938
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 592) is higher than yesterday (n= 201) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 58 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|199,847
|36,849
|3,031
|Public
|408
|232,305
|56,639
|2,221
|TOTAL
|666
|432,152
|93,488
|5,252
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
