NICD Reports 578 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 578 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 897 521. This increase represents a 3.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 164 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87 216 to date. 17 588 025 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,490,566 54% 9,483 62% PUBLIC 8,097,459 46% 5,867 38% Total 17,588,025 15,350



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (22%), followed by Gauteng Province (19%)

Western Cape accounted for 16%; Free State accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%, and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 26 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 26 September 2021 New cases on 27 September 2021 Total cases for 27 September 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 289 751 0 289 751 50 289 801 10.0 Free State 160 679 0 160 679 86 160 765 5.5 Gauteng 915 609 0 915 609 108 915 717 31.6 KwaZulu-Natal 510 337 0 510 337 126 510 463 17.6 Limpopo 121 752 0 121 752 9 121 761 4.2 Mpumalanga 150 647 0 150 647 24 150 671 5.2 North West 149 181 0 149 181 48 149 229 5.2 Northern Cape 90 272 0 90 272 35 90 307 3.1 Western Cape 508 715 0 508 715 92 508 807 17.6 Total 2 896 943 0 2 896 943 578 2 897 521 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 578) is lower than yesterday (n= 967) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 1 912).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 85 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 198 360 36 510 3 548 Public 409 229 619 55 947 3 383 TOTAL 667 427 979 92 457 6 931

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

