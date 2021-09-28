iAfrica

NICD Reports 578 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

EWN

2 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 578 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 897 521. This increase represents a 3.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 164 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87 216 to date. 17 588 025 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,490,56654%9,48362%
PUBLIC8,097,45946%5,86738%
Total17,588,02515,350


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (22%), followed by Gauteng Province (19%)

Western Cape accounted for 16%; Free State accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%, and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 26 September 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 26 September 2021New cases on 27 September 2021Total cases for 27 September 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape289 7510289 75150289 80110.0
Free State160 6790160 67986160 7655.5
Gauteng915 6090915 609108915 71731.6
KwaZulu-Natal510 3370510 337126510 46317.6
Limpopo121 7520121 7529121 7614.2
Mpumalanga150 6470150 64724150 6715.2
North West149 1810149 18148149 2295.2
Northern Cape90 272090 2723590 3073.1
Western Cape508 7150508 71592508 80717.6
Total2 896 94302 896 9435782 897 521100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 578) is lower than yesterday (n= 967) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 1 912).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 85 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258198 36036 5103 548
Public409229 61955 9473 383
TOTAL667427 97992 4576 931

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

