NICD Reports 578 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 578 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 897 521. This increase represents a 3.8% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 164 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87 216 to date. 17 588 025 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,490,566
|54%
|9,483
|62%
|PUBLIC
|8,097,459
|46%
|5,867
|38%
|Total
|17,588,025
|15,350
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (22%), followed by Gauteng Province (19%)
Western Cape accounted for 16%; Free State accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%, and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 26 September 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 26 September 2021
|New cases on 27 September 2021
|Total cases for 27 September 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|289 751
|0
|289 751
|50
|289 801
|10.0
|Free State
|160 679
|0
|160 679
|86
|160 765
|5.5
|Gauteng
|915 609
|0
|915 609
|108
|915 717
|31.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|510 337
|0
|510 337
|126
|510 463
|17.6
|Limpopo
|121 752
|0
|121 752
|9
|121 761
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|150 647
|0
|150 647
|24
|150 671
|5.2
|North West
|149 181
|0
|149 181
|48
|149 229
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|90 272
|0
|90 272
|35
|90 307
|3.1
|Western Cape
|508 715
|0
|508 715
|92
|508 807
|17.6
|Total
|2 896 943
|0
|2 896 943
|578
|2 897 521
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 578) is lower than yesterday (n= 967) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 1 912).
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 85 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|198 360
|36 510
|3 548
|Public
|409
|229 619
|55 947
|3 383
|TOTAL
|667
|427 979
|92 457
|6 931
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
UK Concerns Over Beta Variant ‘Invalid’ – expert
ANC Promises End To Corruption, Ramaphosa Admits Party Mistakes
It Wasn’t Me – Nomia Ndlovu
Health Department DG Suspended Over Digital Vibes saga
SA ‘Exits’ Third Wave – Expert
Opposition Launch Manifestos, ANC Next Up
SA Reports 967 New COVID-19 Cases
Police Clamp Down On Drunk Drivers, Suspected Criminals
SA Reports 1 634 New COVID-19 Cases
Zulu King Vows To Protect Shaka’s Legacy
Zuma Back At Nkandla – Reports
NICD Reports 2 261 New COVID-19 Cases