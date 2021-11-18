iAfrica

NICD Reports 566 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 566 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 926 914. This increase represents a 1.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 11 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 515 to date.

18 998 133 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,238,45753.9%17,62049.9%
Public8,759,67646.1%17,70750.1%
Total18,998,13335,327

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (59%), followed by Western Cape (8%). KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo each accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 4%; and Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 16  November 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 16 November 2021New cases on 17 November 2021Total cases for 17 November 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29260302926032329262610.0
Free State1639040163904251639295.6
Gauteng921036092103633292136831.5
KwaZulu-Natal51626305162633751630017.6
Limpopo1223480122348381223864.2
Mpumalanga1522740152274151522895.2
North West1508810150881341509155.2
Northern Cape9279009279017928073.2
*Western Cape51424905142494551429417.6
Total2926348029263485662926914100.0

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.6% which is higher than yesterday (0.9%). The 7-day average is 1.1% today, which is higher than yesterday (1.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 48 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258201229373062093
Public408235352571061504
TOTAL666436581944123597

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

