NICD Reports 566 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 566 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 926 914. This increase represents a 1.6% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 11 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 515 to date.
18 998 133 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|10,238,457
|53.9%
|17,620
|49.9%
|Public
|8,759,676
|46.1%
|17,707
|50.1%
|Total
|18,998,133
|35,327
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (59%), followed by Western Cape (8%). KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo each accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 4%; and Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 16 November 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 16 November 2021
|New cases on 17 November 2021
|Total cases for 17 November 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|292603
|0
|292603
|23
|292626
|10.0
|Free State
|163904
|0
|163904
|25
|163929
|5.6
|Gauteng
|921036
|0
|921036
|332
|921368
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|516263
|0
|516263
|37
|516300
|17.6
|Limpopo
|122348
|0
|122348
|38
|122386
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|152274
|0
|152274
|15
|152289
|5.2
|North West
|150881
|0
|150881
|34
|150915
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|92790
|0
|92790
|17
|92807
|3.2
|*Western Cape
|514249
|0
|514249
|45
|514294
|17.6
|Total
|2926348
|0
|2926348
|566
|2926914
|100.0
*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.6% which is higher than yesterday (0.9%). The 7-day average is 1.1% today, which is higher than yesterday (1.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 48 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|201229
|37306
|2093
|Public
|408
|235352
|57106
|1504
|TOTAL
|666
|436581
|94412
|3597
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Access To Zuma Tax Records Has Implications For Sars – JZF
Ramaphosa Submits Shortlist For Chief Justice Position
No Power Cuts For Thursday Night, Stage 1 Blackouts For Friday – De Ruyter
Eskom ‘Regretfully’ Implements Stage 2 Load Shedding From 2PM Wednesday Until Saturday
Malema Defends EFF’s Demands
Treasury Reining In Finances
No Change To Cape Town Seat Allocation After Vote Recounts – IEC
NICD Reports 273 New COVID-19 Cases
AfriForum Calls On Dlamini-Zuma To End Curfews
Senekal Murder-Accused Back In Court
Three New Arrests In VBS Scandal
NICD Reports 136 New COVID-19 Cases