NICD Reports 566 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 566 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 926 914. This increase represents a 1.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 11 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 515 to date.

18 998 133 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,238,457 53.9% 17,620 49.9% Public 8,759,676 46.1% 17,707 50.1% Total 18,998,133 35,327

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (59%), followed by Western Cape (8%). KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo each accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 4%; and Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 16 November 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 16 November 2021 New cases on 17 November 2021 Total cases for 17 November 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292603 0 292603 23 292626 10.0 Free State 163904 0 163904 25 163929 5.6 Gauteng 921036 0 921036 332 921368 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 516263 0 516263 37 516300 17.6 Limpopo 122348 0 122348 38 122386 4.2 Mpumalanga 152274 0 152274 15 152289 5.2 North West 150881 0 150881 34 150915 5.2 Northern Cape 92790 0 92790 17 92807 3.2 *Western Cape 514249 0 514249 45 514294 17.6 Total 2926348 0 2926348 566 2926914 100.0

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.6% which is higher than yesterday (0.9%). The 7-day average is 1.1% today, which is higher than yesterday (1.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 48 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 201229 37306 2093 Public 408 235352 57106 1504 TOTAL 666 436581 94412 3597

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

