NICD Reports 536 New COVID-19 New Cases In SA

The institute reports 536 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 979 126. This increase represents an 5.6% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 25 deaths, and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,509 to date.
25,504,687 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,894,799
|54.5%
|5,168
|53.9%
|Public
|11,609,888
|45.5%
|4,422
|46.1%
|Total
|25,504,687
|100.0%
|9,590
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%) followed by Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 5% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 12 June 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 12 June 2022
|Incident infections for 13 June 2022
|Possible reinfections for 13 June 2022
|New cases on 13 June 2022
|Total cases for 13 June 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|362403
|0
|362403
|27
|1
|28
|362431
|9,1
|Free State
|215049
|0
|215049
|20
|5
|25
|215074
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1315085
|0
|1315085
|186
|20
|206
|1315291
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|713509
|0
|713509
|71
|8
|79
|713588
|17,9
|Limpopo
|158821
|0
|158821
|9
|0
|9
|158830
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|200916
|0
|200916
|28
|4
|32
|200948
|5,1
|North West
|200894
|0
|200894
|32
|1
|33
|200927
|5,0
|Northern Cape
|114757
|0
|114757
|7
|2
|9
|114766
|2,9
|Western Cape
|697156
|0
|697156
|104
|11
|115
|697271
|17,5
|Total
|3978590
|0
|3978590
|484
|52
|536
|3979126
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.6%, and is lower than yesterday (6.7%). The 7-day average is 7.7% today, and is lower than yesterday (7.9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|247934
|40423
|931
|Public
|407
|288631
|63144
|1179
|TOTAL
|669
|536565
|103567
|2110
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
