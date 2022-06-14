iAfrica

NICD Reports 536 New COVID-19 New Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

3 hours ago

The institute reports 536 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 979 126. This increase represents an 5.6% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 25 deaths, and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,509 to date.

25,504,687 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,894,79954.5%5,16853.9%
Public11,609,88845.5%4,42246.1%
Total         25,504,687100.0%9,590100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%) followed by Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 5% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 12 June 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 12 June 2022Incident infections for 13 June 2022Possible reinfections for 13 June 2022New cases on 13 June 2022Total cases for 13 June 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3624030362403271283624319,1
Free State2150490215049205252150745,4
Gauteng13150850131508518620206131529133,1
KwaZulu-Natal71350907135097187971358817,9
Limpopo15882101588219091588304,0
Mpumalanga2009160200916284322009485,1
North West2008940200894321332009275,0
Northern Cape11475701147577291147662,9
Western Cape69715606971561041111569727117,5
Total397859003978590484525363979126100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.6%, and is lower than yesterday (6.7%). The 7-day average is 7.7% today, and is lower than yesterday (7.9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private26224793440423931
Public407288631631441179
TOTAL6695365651035672110

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

