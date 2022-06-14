NICD Reports 536 New COVID-19 New Cases In SA

The institute reports 536 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 979 126. This increase represents an 5.6% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 25 deaths, and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,509 to date.

25,504,687 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,894,799 54.5% 5,168 53.9% Public 11,609,888 45.5% 4,422 46.1% Total 25,504,687 100.0% 9,590 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%) followed by Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 5% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 12 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 12 June 2022 Incident infections for 13 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 13 June 2022 New cases on 13 June 2022 Total cases for 13 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 362403 0 362403 27 1 28 362431 9,1 Free State 215049 0 215049 20 5 25 215074 5,4 Gauteng 1315085 0 1315085 186 20 206 1315291 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 713509 0 713509 71 8 79 713588 17,9 Limpopo 158821 0 158821 9 0 9 158830 4,0 Mpumalanga 200916 0 200916 28 4 32 200948 5,1 North West 200894 0 200894 32 1 33 200927 5,0 Northern Cape 114757 0 114757 7 2 9 114766 2,9 Western Cape 697156 0 697156 104 11 115 697271 17,5 Total 3978590 0 3978590 484 52 536 3979126 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.6%, and is lower than yesterday (6.7%). The 7-day average is 7.7% today, and is lower than yesterday (7.9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 247934 40423 931 Public 407 288631 63144 1179 TOTAL 669 536565 103567 2110

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!