The NICD reports 533 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,921,114. This increase represents a 1.7% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 55 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,104 to date.
18,471,818 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,953,474
|53.9%
|15,272
|49.5%
|PUBLIC
|8,518,344
|46.1%
|15,573
|50.5%
|Total
|18,471,818
|30,845
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (28%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 17%. Western Cape accounted for 14%; Free State accounted for 10%; Northern Cape accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 4% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 27 Oct 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 27 Oct 2021
|New cases on 28 Oct 2021
|Total cases for 28 Oct 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|292,261
|0
|292,261
|36
|292,297
|10,0
|Free State
|163,297
|0
|163,297
|53
|163,350
|5,6
|Gauteng
|919,173
|0
|919,173
|150
|919,323
|31,5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|515,386
|0
|515,386
|93
|515,479
|17,6
|Limpopo
|122,213
|0
|122,213
|23
|122,236
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|151,868
|0
|151,868
|35
|151,903
|5,2
|North West
|150,569
|0
|150,569
|27
|150,596
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|92,361
|0
|92,361
|40
|92,401
|3,2
|Western Cape
|513,453
|0
|513,453
|76
|513,529
|17,6
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0,0
|Total
|2,920,581
|0
|2,920,581
|533
|2,921,114
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=533) is higher than yesterday (n=472) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=393).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 30 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200,599
|37,110
|2,359
|Public
|408
|233,749
|56,939
|1,580
|TOTAL
|666
|434,348
|94,049
|3,939
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
