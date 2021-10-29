The NICD reports 533 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,921,114. This increase represents a 1.7% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 55 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,104 to date.

18,471,818 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,953,474 53.9% 15,272 49.5% PUBLIC 8,518,344 46.1% 15,573 50.5% Total 18,471,818 30,845

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (28%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 17%. Western Cape accounted for 14%; Free State accounted for 10%; Northern Cape accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 4% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 27 Oct 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 27 Oct 2021 New cases on 28 Oct 2021 Total cases for 28 Oct 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292,261 0 292,261 36 292,297 10,0 Free State 163,297 0 163,297 53 163,350 5,6 Gauteng 919,173 0 919,173 150 919,323 31,5 KwaZulu-Natal 515,386 0 515,386 93 515,479 17,6 Limpopo 122,213 0 122,213 23 122,236 4,2 Mpumalanga 151,868 0 151,868 35 151,903 5,2 North West 150,569 0 150,569 27 150,596 5,2 Northern Cape 92,361 0 92,361 40 92,401 3,2 Western Cape 513,453 0 513,453 76 513,529 17,6 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0,0 Total 2,920,581 0 2,920,581 533 2,921,114 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=533) is higher than yesterday (n=472) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=393).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 30 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,599 37,110 2,359 Public 408 233,749 56,939 1,580 TOTAL 666 434,348 94,049 3,939

VACCINE UPDATE

