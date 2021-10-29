iAfrica

NICD Reports 533 New COVID-19 Cases

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

14 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 533 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,921,114. This increase represents a 1.7% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 55 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,104 to date.

18,471,818 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,953,47453.9%15,27249.5%
PUBLIC8,518,34446.1%15,57350.5%
Total18,471,81830,845

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (28%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 17%. Western Cape accounted for 14%; Free State accounted for 10%; Northern Cape accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 4% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 27 Oct 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 27 Oct 2021New cases on 28 Oct 2021Total cases for 28 Oct 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape292,2610292,26136292,29710,0
Free State163,2970163,29753163,3505,6
Gauteng919,1730919,173150919,32331,5
KwaZulu-Natal515,3860515,38693515,47917,6
Limpopo122,2130122,21323122,2364,2
Mpumalanga151,8680151,86835151,9035,2
North West150,5690150,56927150,5965,2
Northern Cape92,361092,3614092,4013,2
Western Cape513,4530513,45376513,52917,6
Unknown000000,0
Total2,920,58102,920,5815332,921,114100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=533) is higher than yesterday (n=472) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=393).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 30 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,59937,1102,359
Public408233,74956,9391,580
TOTAL666434,34894,0493,939

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

