NICD Reports 520 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 520 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 918 366. This increase represents a 1.6% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 81 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 835 to date.
18 283 702 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|9,852,953
|54%
|15,472
|48%
|Public
|8,430,749
|46%
|16,441
|52%
|Total
|18,283,702
|31,913
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (19%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Gauteng Province and Northern Cape each accounted for 14%; Free State accounted for 13%; North West accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 20 October 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 20 October 2021
|New cases on 21 October 2021
|Total cases for 21 October 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|292062
|0
|292062
|34
|292096
|10.0
|Free State
|162959
|0
|162959
|69
|163028
|5.6
|Gauteng
|918702
|3
|918705
|74
|918779
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|514854
|-3
|514851
|100
|514951
|17.6
|Limpopo
|122143
|0
|122143
|12
|122155
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|151678
|3
|151681
|32
|151713
|5.2
|North West
|150376
|0
|150376
|39
|150415
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|92094
|0
|92094
|71
|92165
|3.2
|Western Cape
|512978
|-3
|512975
|89
|513064
|17.6
|Total
|2917846
|0
|2917846
|520
|2918366
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.6% which is lower than yesterday (1.7%). The 7-day average is 1.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (2.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 62 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200,396
|37,047
|2577
|Public
|408
|233,210
|56,829
|1836
|TOTAL
|666
|433,606
|93,876
|4,413
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Officials Involved In Digital Vibes Saga To Face The Music – Phaahla
Zondo Refutes Fraser’s Claims
I Never Left The Political Sphere – Mlambo-Ngcuka
Task Team Probing KZN Political Violence Has Arrested Over 200 Suspects – Cele
Zuma Set To Reveal Details Of Criminal Complaint Against Downer
Warring Soweto Taxi Associations Agree To ‘Ceasefire’
NICD Reports 453 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
SAHPRA Satisfied With Vaccine Safety For Teens
Fraser Slams Zondo’s Nomination For Chief Justice Position
No Power Cuts Expected During Matric Exams – Mhaule
NICD Reports 453 New COVID-19 Cases
Student Who Received NSFAS Millions Returns To Court