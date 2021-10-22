NICD Reports 520 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 520 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 918 366. This increase represents a 1.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 81 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 835 to date.

18 283 702 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 9,852,953 54% 15,472 48% Public 8,430,749 46% 16,441 52% Total 18,283,702 31,913

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (19%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Gauteng Province and Northern Cape each accounted for 14%; Free State accounted for 13%; North West accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 20 October 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 20 October 2021 New cases on 21 October 2021 Total cases for 21 October 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292062 0 292062 34 292096 10.0 Free State 162959 0 162959 69 163028 5.6 Gauteng 918702 3 918705 74 918779 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 514854 -3 514851 100 514951 17.6 Limpopo 122143 0 122143 12 122155 4.2 Mpumalanga 151678 3 151681 32 151713 5.2 North West 150376 0 150376 39 150415 5.2 Northern Cape 92094 0 92094 71 92165 3.2 Western Cape 512978 -3 512975 89 513064 17.6 Total 2917846 0 2917846 520 2918366 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.6% which is lower than yesterday (1.7%). The 7-day average is 1.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (2.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 62 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,396 37,047 2577 Public 408 233,210 56,829 1836 TOTAL 666 433,606 93,876 4,413

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

