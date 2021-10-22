iAfrica

NICD Reports 520 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

EWN

7 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 520 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 918 366. This increase represents a 1.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 81 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 835 to date.

18 283 702 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private9,852,95354%15,47248%
Public8,430,74946%16,44152%
Total18,283,70231,913

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (19%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Gauteng Province and Northern Cape each accounted for 14%; Free State accounted for 13%; North West accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 20 October 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 20 October 2021New cases on 21 October 2021Total cases for 21 October 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29206202920623429209610.0
Free State1629590162959691630285.6
Gauteng91870239187057491877931.5
KwaZulu-Natal514854-351485110051495117.6
Limpopo1221430122143121221554.2
Mpumalanga1516783151681321517135.2
North West1503760150376391504155.2
Northern Cape9209409209471921653.2
Western Cape512978-35129758951306417.6
Total2917846029178465202918366100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.6% which is lower than yesterday (1.7%). The 7-day average is 1.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (2.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 62 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,39637,0472577
Public408233,21056,8291836
TOTAL666433,60693,8764,413

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

