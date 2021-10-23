iAfrica

NICD Reports 517 New COVID-19 Cases

EWN

4 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 517 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 918 883. This increase represents a 1.7% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 56 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 891 to date.

18 314 612 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,868,00354%15,05049%
PUBLIC8,446,60946%15,86051%
Total18,314,61230,910

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (24%), followed by Free State and Western Cape (17% each). Gauteng Province accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; North West and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 21 October 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 21 October 2021New cases on 22 October 2021Total cases for 22 October 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29209602920964129213710.0
Free State1630280163028861631145.6
Gauteng91877909187796891884731.5
KwaZulu-Natal514951051495112451507517.6
Limpopo122155012215571221624.2
Mpumalanga1517130151713341517475.2
North West1504150150415351504505.2
Northern Cape9216509216532921973.2
Western Cape51306405130649051315417.6
Total2918366029183665172918883100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.7%, which is higher than yesterday (1.6%). The 7-day average is 1.7% today, which is lower than yesterday (1.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200419370512549
Public408233272568441774
TOTAL666433691938954323

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

