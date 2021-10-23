The NICD reports 517 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 918 883. This increase represents a 1.7% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 56 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 891 to date.

18 314 612 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,868,003 54% 15,050 49% PUBLIC 8,446,609 46% 15,860 51% Total 18,314,612 30,910

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (24%), followed by Free State and Western Cape (17% each). Gauteng Province accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; North West and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 21 October 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 21 October 2021 New cases on 22 October 2021 Total cases for 22 October 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292096 0 292096 41 292137 10.0 Free State 163028 0 163028 86 163114 5.6 Gauteng 918779 0 918779 68 918847 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 514951 0 514951 124 515075 17.6 Limpopo 122155 0 122155 7 122162 4.2 Mpumalanga 151713 0 151713 34 151747 5.2 North West 150415 0 150415 35 150450 5.2 Northern Cape 92165 0 92165 32 92197 3.2 Western Cape 513064 0 513064 90 513154 17.6 Total 2918366 0 2918366 517 2918883 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.7%, which is higher than yesterday (1.6%). The 7-day average is 1.7% today, which is lower than yesterday (1.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200419 37051 2549 Public 408 233272 56844 1774 TOTAL 666 433691 93895 4323

VACCINE UPDATE

