NICD Reports 5 931 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 5,931 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,819,945. This increase represents a 14.5% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 76 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 83,419 to date. 16,749,709 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 9,099,791 54% 17,963 44% Public 7,649,918 46% 23,064 56% Total 16,749,709 41,027

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by Western Cape (23%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Free State and Gauteng Province each accounted for 9% respectively; Northern Cape each accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo Province accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 04 Sep 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 04 Sep 2021 New cases on 05 Sep 2021 Total cases for 05 Sep 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 275,104 4 275,108 871 275,979 275,104 Free State 151,828 0 151,828 541 152,369 151,828 Gauteng 908,183 1 908,184 525 908,709 908,183 KwaZulu-Natal 490,267 -7 490,260 1,710 491,970 490,267 Limpopo 120,563 0 120,563 87 120,650 120,563 Mpumalanga 146,577 0 146,577 208 146,785 146,577 North West 145,016 0 145,016 255 145,271 145,016 Northern Cape 83,823 0 83,823 385 84,208 83,823 Western Cape 492,653 2 492,655 1,349 494,004 492,653 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 2,814,014 0 2,814,014 5,931 2,819,945 2,814,014

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n=5 931) is lower than yesterday (n=8 411) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=7 860). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 111 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 193,102 35,267 5,417 Public 409 220,260 53,525 6,340 TOTAL 664 413,362 88,792 11,757

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!