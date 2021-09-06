iAfrica

NICD Reports 5 931 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

6 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 5,931 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,819,945. This increase represents a 14.5% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 76 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 83,419 to date. 16,749,709 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private9,099,79154%17,96344%
Public7,649,91846%23,06456%
Total16,749,70941,027

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by Western Cape (23%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Free State and Gauteng Province each accounted for 9% respectively; Northern Cape each accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo Province accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 04 Sep 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 04 Sep 2021New cases on 05 Sep 2021Total cases for 05 Sep 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape275,1044275,108871275,979275,104
Free State151,8280151,828541152,369151,828
Gauteng908,1831908,184525908,709908,183
KwaZulu-Natal490,267-7490,2601,710491,970490,267
Limpopo120,5630120,56387120,650120,563
Mpumalanga146,5770146,577208146,785146,577
North West145,0160145,016255145,271145,016
Northern Cape83,823083,82338584,20883,823
Western Cape492,6532492,6551,349494,004492,653
Unknown000000
Total2,814,01402,814,0145,9312,819,9452,814,014

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=5 931) is lower than yesterday (n=8 411) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=7 860). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 111 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255193,10235,2675,417
Public409220,26053,5256,340
TOTAL664413,36288,79211,757

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

