iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 5 920 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

A row of beds at the CTICC COVID-19 field hospital. Image: Premier Alan Winde/Twitter

1 hour ago 2 min read

The institute reports 5,920 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,546,808. This increase represents a 14.3% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 159 deaths and of these, 51 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 92,989 to date.

21,695,982 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,716,68254.0%21,91352.9%
Public9,979,30046.0%19,52547.1%
Total21,695,982100.0%41,438100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (25%), followed by Gauteng (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 9% respectively; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 12 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 12 January 2022New cases on 13 January 2022Total cases for 13 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape336,639-1336,638559337,1979.5
Free State193,5120193,512218193,7305.5
Gauteng1,151,64601,151,6461,1981,152,84432.5
KwaZulu-Natal632,2531632,2541,142633,39617.9
Limpopo144,4731144,474524144,9984.1
Mpumalanga180,0731180,074278180,3525.1
North West182,165-3182,162293182,4555.1
Northern Cape105,000-13104,987217105,2043.0
Western Cape615,13011615,1411,491616,63217.4
Total3,540,891-33,540,8885,9203,546,808100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 14.3% which is lower than yesterday (15.5%). The 7-day average is 16.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (17.3%) .

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 293 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259221,69238,4753,187
Public407265,43160,3115,036
TOTAL666487,12398,7868,223


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Data Suggests Omicron Less Severe Than Delta – WC Health Department

51 mins ago
1 min read

Government Would Be wise To Concede Defeat On Aarto Implementation – AA

56 mins ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Admissions In WC Lower Than Third Wave Peak

59 mins ago
1 min read

Johannesburg Residents Will Suffer From Council Chaos – Steenhuisen

1 hour ago
1 min read

Sisulu Attack Unwarranted – Zondo

22 hours ago
1 min read

SA May Transition COVID-19 Treatment To Endemic Phase

22 hours ago
1 min read

Health Department Reiterates That COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe

22 hours ago
1 min read

Aarto Declared Invalid And Unconstitutional

23 hours ago
1 min read

Infrastructure, Placements Are Still Big Problems – Motshekga

2 days ago
1 min read

DA Urges Government To End State Of Disaster

2 days ago
1 min read

Busa Offers Resources To NPA

2 days ago
1 min read

Rotational Learning At Schools Not Working – Makhura

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Think Before You Scan – QR Codes Are A Potential Cyber Risk

9 mins ago
3 min read

P&G Joins Forces With UNICEF To Restore And Rebuild Schools Affected By July 2021 Unrest

14 mins ago
4 min read

Digital Talent In Africa Is More Willing To Change Jobs And Relocate For Better Opportunities

21 mins ago
4 min read

Trends Shaping The Workspace In 2022

29 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer