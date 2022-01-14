NICD Reports 5 920 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 5,920 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,546,808. This increase represents a 14.3% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 159 deaths and of these, 51 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 92,989 to date.

21,695,982 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,716,682 54.0% 21,913 52.9% Public 9,979,300 46.0% 19,525 47.1% Total 21,695,982 100.0% 41,438 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (25%), followed by Gauteng (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 9% respectively; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 12 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 12 January 2022 New cases on 13 January 2022 Total cases for 13 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 336,639 -1 336,638 559 337,197 9.5 Free State 193,512 0 193,512 218 193,730 5.5 Gauteng 1,151,646 0 1,151,646 1,198 1,152,844 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 632,253 1 632,254 1,142 633,396 17.9 Limpopo 144,473 1 144,474 524 144,998 4.1 Mpumalanga 180,073 1 180,074 278 180,352 5.1 North West 182,165 -3 182,162 293 182,455 5.1 Northern Cape 105,000 -13 104,987 217 105,204 3.0 Western Cape 615,130 11 615,141 1,491 616,632 17.4 Total 3,540,891 -3 3,540,888 5,920 3,546,808 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 14.3% which is lower than yesterday (15.5%). The 7-day average is 16.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (17.3%) .

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 293 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 221,692 38,475 3,187 Public 407 265,431 60,311 5,036 TOTAL 666 487,123 98,786 8,223



VACCINE UPDATE

