NICD Reports 5 920 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 5,920 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,546,808. This increase represents a 14.3% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 159 deaths and of these, 51 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 92,989 to date.
21,695,982 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,716,682
|54.0%
|21,913
|52.9%
|Public
|9,979,300
|46.0%
|19,525
|47.1%
|Total
|21,695,982
|100.0%
|41,438
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (25%), followed by Gauteng (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 9% respectively; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 12 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 12 January 2022
|New cases on 13 January 2022
|Total cases for 13 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|336,639
|-1
|336,638
|559
|337,197
|9.5
|Free State
|193,512
|0
|193,512
|218
|193,730
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,151,646
|0
|1,151,646
|1,198
|1,152,844
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|632,253
|1
|632,254
|1,142
|633,396
|17.9
|Limpopo
|144,473
|1
|144,474
|524
|144,998
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|180,073
|1
|180,074
|278
|180,352
|5.1
|North West
|182,165
|-3
|182,162
|293
|182,455
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|105,000
|-13
|104,987
|217
|105,204
|3.0
|Western Cape
|615,130
|11
|615,141
|1,491
|616,632
|17.4
|Total
|3,540,891
|-3
|3,540,888
|5,920
|3,546,808
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 14.3% which is lower than yesterday (15.5%). The 7-day average is 16.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (17.3%) .
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 293 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|221,692
|38,475
|3,187
|Public
|407
|265,431
|60,311
|5,036
|TOTAL
|666
|487,123
|98,786
|8,223
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Data Suggests Omicron Less Severe Than Delta – WC Health Department
Government Would Be wise To Concede Defeat On Aarto Implementation – AA
COVID-19 Admissions In WC Lower Than Third Wave Peak
Johannesburg Residents Will Suffer From Council Chaos – Steenhuisen
Sisulu Attack Unwarranted – Zondo
SA May Transition COVID-19 Treatment To Endemic Phase
Health Department Reiterates That COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe
Aarto Declared Invalid And Unconstitutional
Infrastructure, Placements Are Still Big Problems – Motshekga
DA Urges Government To End State Of Disaster
Busa Offers Resources To NPA
Rotational Learning At Schools Not Working – Makhura