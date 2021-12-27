NICD Reports 5 604 New COVID-19 Cases In

The NICD reports 5,604 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,413,540. This increase represents a 27.2% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 41COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,814 to date.
21,059,203 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,362,335
|54.0%
|12,781
|62.1%
|Public
|9,696,868
|46.0%
|7,789
|37.9%
|Total
|21,059,203
|100.0%
|20,570
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (28%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (26%). Gauteng accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%. Free State 5% and North West each accounted for 5%, Mpumalanga 4%. Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 25 December 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 25 December 2021
|New cases on 26 December 2021
|Total cases for 26 December 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|322,120
|-1
|322,119
|523
|322,642
|9.5
|Free State
|187,094
|0
|187,094
|270
|187,364
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,124,872
|0
|1,124,872
|956
|1,125,828
|33.0
|KwaZulu-Natal
|599,029
|1
|599,030
|1,459
|600,489
|17.6
|Limpopo
|139,938
|0
|139,938
|160
|140,098
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|174,920
|-1
|174,919
|225
|175,144
|5.1
|North West
|177,399
|0
|177,399
|257
|177,656
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|100,799
|0
|100,799
|189
|100,988
|3.0
|Western Cape
|581,766
|0
|581,766
|1,565
|583,331
|17.1
|Total
|3,407,937
|-1
|3,407,936
|5,604
|3,413,540
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 27.2% which is higher than yesterday (25.7%). The 7-day average is 28.5% today, which is lower than yesterday (29.0%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 42 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|212,885
|37,773
|3,352
|Public
|407
|251,772
|58,216
|5,762
|TOTAL
|666
|464,657
|95,989
|9,112
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
