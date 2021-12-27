iAfrica

NICD Reports 5 604 New COVID-19 Cases In

11 seconds ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 5,604 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,413,540. This increase represents a 27.2% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 41COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,814 to date.

21,059,203 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,362,33554.0%12,78162.1%
Public9,696,86846.0%7,78937.9%
Total21,059,203100.0%20,570100.0%


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (28%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (26%). Gauteng accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%. Free State 5% and North West each accounted for 5%, Mpumalanga 4%. Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 25 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 25 December 2021New cases on 26 December 2021Total cases for 26 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape322,120-1322,119523322,6429.5
Free State187,0940187,094270187,3645.5
Gauteng1,124,87201,124,8729561,125,82833.0
KwaZulu-Natal599,0291599,0301,459600,48917.6
Limpopo139,9380139,938160140,0984.1
Mpumalanga174,920-1174,919225175,1445.1
North West177,3990177,399257177,6565.2
Northern Cape100,7990100,799189100,9883.0
Western Cape581,7660581,7661,565583,33117.1
Total3,407,937-13,407,9365,6043,413,540100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 27.2% which is higher than yesterday (25.7%). The 7-day average is 28.5% today, which is lower than yesterday (29.0%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 42 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259212,88537,7733,352
Public407251,77258,2165,762
TOTAL666464,65795,9899,112

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

