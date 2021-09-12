NICD Reports 5 309 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The current surge in COVID-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend. Today the institute reports 5,309 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,854,234. This increase represents a 10.7% positivity rate.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 143 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 84,751 to date. 17,037,271 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,231,038 54% 22,529 45% PUBLIC 7,806,233 46% 27,316 55% Total 17,037,271 49,845

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by Western Cape (21%). Eastern Cape accounted for 16%; Free State accounted for 9%; Gauteng Province and Northern Cape each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 10 Sep 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 10 Sep 2021 New cases on 11 Sep 2021 Total cases for 11 Sep 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 281,600 0 281,600 846 282,446 9.9 Free State 155,468 5 155,473 467 155,940 5.5 Gauteng 911,105 -1 911,104 433 911,537 31.9 KwaZulu-Natal 498,971 9 498,980 1,340 500,320 17.5 Limpopo 121,127 2 121,129 116 121,245 4.2 Mpumalanga 148,230 0 148,230 303 148,533 5.2 North West 146,753 -20 146,733 253 146,986 5.1 Northern Cape 85,920 4 85,924 431 86,355 3.0 Western Cape 499,751 1 499,752 1,120 500,872 17.5 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2,848,925 0 2,848,925 5,309 2,854,234 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 5 309) is lower than yesterday (n= 5 885) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 5 746). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 184 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 195,018 35,649 4,908 Public 409 224,153 54,437 5,721 TOTAL 664 419,171 90,086 10,629

VACCINE UPDATE

