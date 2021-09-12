iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 5 309 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo Credit: AP via VOA

2 hours ago 2 min read

The current surge in COVID-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend. Today the institute reports 5,309 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,854,234. This increase represents a 10.7% positivity rate.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 143 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 84,751 to date. 17,037,271 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,231,03854%22,52945%
PUBLIC7,806,23346%27,31655%
Total17,037,27149,845

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by Western Cape (21%). Eastern Cape accounted for 16%; Free State accounted for 9%; Gauteng Province and Northern Cape each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 10 Sep 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 10 Sep 2021New cases on 11 Sep 2021Total cases for 11 Sep 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape281,6000281,600846282,4469.9
Free State155,4685155,473467155,9405.5
Gauteng911,105-1911,104433911,53731.9
KwaZulu-Natal498,9719498,9801,340500,32017.5
Limpopo121,1272121,129116121,2454.2
Mpumalanga148,2300148,230303148,5335.2
North West146,753-20146,733253146,9865.1
Northern Cape85,920485,92443186,3553.0
Western Cape499,7511499,7521,120500,87217.5
Unknown000000.0
Total2,848,92502,848,9255,3092,854,234100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 5 309) is lower than yesterday (n= 5 885) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 5 746). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 184 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255195,01835,6494,908
Public409224,15354,4375,721
TOTAL664419,17190,08610,629

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

5 min read

Recognising Rare Diseases – Access And Action

2 days ago
2 min read

The NSPCA Gives The World 3147 Reasons To Donate With #AnimalsDoWhat

2 days ago
3 min read

Payment24 Platform Enables SA Taxi Rewards Programme, For Safer, Smarter Taxi Operations

2 days ago
3 min read

Attracting Support For NPOs

3 days ago
4 min read

Opinion: There’s No Cavalry Coming – It’s Time For Business To Step Up To Make Change Happen

3 days ago
3 min read

WhatsApp Short-Course To Help Combat Youth Unemployment

3 days ago
4 min read

More Than Half Of Young Africans Lost Their Jobs Or Terminated Their Education Due To Coronavirus – Survey

3 days ago
3 min read

Great Plains Conservation Foundation Launches Project Ranger Towards Supporting Frontline African Conservation Workers And Their Communities

3 days ago
2 min read

MANCOSA Masterclass For Women To Learn The Ropes Of Business

4 days ago
2 min read

Forge Academy Offers Internships To Prepare Young Adults For Employment In 4IR Careers

4 days ago
2 min read

Searching For SA’s Design Mavens In The Making!

4 days ago
3 min read

100 Mentors Unite To Tackle Worst Unemployment In SA History

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SAHPRA Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Minors

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 309 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
4 min read

Raducanu Completes Fairytale In New York By Winning U.S. Open

2 hours ago
2 min read

F1 Sprint Format Is ‘Not Fish, Not Meat’- Wolff

2 hours ago