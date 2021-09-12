NICD Reports 5 309 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The current surge in COVID-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend. Today the institute reports 5,309 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,854,234. This increase represents a 10.7% positivity rate.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 143 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 84,751 to date. 17,037,271 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,231,038
|54%
|22,529
|45%
|PUBLIC
|7,806,233
|46%
|27,316
|55%
|Total
|17,037,271
|49,845
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by Western Cape (21%). Eastern Cape accounted for 16%; Free State accounted for 9%; Gauteng Province and Northern Cape each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 10 Sep 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 10 Sep 2021
|New cases on 11 Sep 2021
|Total cases for 11 Sep 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|281,600
|0
|281,600
|846
|282,446
|9.9
|Free State
|155,468
|5
|155,473
|467
|155,940
|5.5
|Gauteng
|911,105
|-1
|911,104
|433
|911,537
|31.9
|KwaZulu-Natal
|498,971
|9
|498,980
|1,340
|500,320
|17.5
|Limpopo
|121,127
|2
|121,129
|116
|121,245
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|148,230
|0
|148,230
|303
|148,533
|5.2
|North West
|146,753
|-20
|146,733
|253
|146,986
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|85,920
|4
|85,924
|431
|86,355
|3.0
|Western Cape
|499,751
|1
|499,752
|1,120
|500,872
|17.5
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2,848,925
|0
|2,848,925
|5,309
|2,854,234
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 5 309) is lower than yesterday (n= 5 885) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 5 746). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 184 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|255
|195,018
|35,649
|4,908
|Public
|409
|224,153
|54,437
|5,721
|TOTAL
|664
|419,171
|90,086
|10,629
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
