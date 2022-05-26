NICD Reports 5 284 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 5 284 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 941 045. This increase represents an 17.3% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 41 deaths, and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,043 to date.
25 138 638 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,710,924
|54.5%
|15,574
|51.0%
|Public
|11,427,714
|45.5%
|14,980
|49.0%
|Total
|25,138,638
|100.0%
|30,554
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%) followed by Western Cape (28%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 24 May 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 24 May 2022
|Incident infections for 25 May 2022
|Possible reinfections for 25 May 2022
|New cases on 25 May 2022
|Total cases for 25 May 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|358431
|0
|358431
|430
|70
|500
|358931
|9.1
|Free State
|212519
|0
|212519
|262
|36
|298
|212817
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1300990
|0
|1300990
|1387
|285
|1672
|1302662
|33.1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|707668
|0
|707668
|574
|87
|661
|708329
|18.0
|Limpopo
|157997
|0
|157997
|80
|14
|94
|158091
|4.0
|Mpumalanga
|199122
|0
|199122
|139
|28
|167
|199289
|5.1
|North West
|198975
|0
|198975
|189
|26
|215
|199190
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|113171
|0
|113171
|156
|23
|179
|113350
|2.9
|Western Cape
|686888
|0
|686888
|1232
|266
|1498
|688386
|17.5
|Total
|3935761
|0
|3935761
|4449
|835
|5284
|3941045
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (17.3%), and is higher than yesterday (15.7%). The 7-day average is (18.3%) today, and is lower than yesterday (19.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 113 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|245104
|40162
|1501
|Public
|408
|285759
|62758
|1732
|TOTAL
|670
|530863
|102920
|3233
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Zuma Medical Parole Appeal To Be Heard In August
Saftu Warns That SA On A Fast March To Becoming A Failed State
Ramaphosa Reiterates Importance Of African Unity
Five VBS-linked Suspects Appear In Orkney Magistrate’s Court
Green Energy To Form Key Part Of SA-Germany Partnership
Umdloti Residents Protest Against Property Developers
Gunman Kills 19 Children, 2 Teachers At Texas Elementary School
NICD Reports 4 227 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
SANDF Will Be Hard-Pressed To Assist In Future Catastrophes In SA – Modise
Alleged Parliament Arsonist Zandile Mafe’s Bail Application To Be Heard Again
Golden Arrows Opts Not To Hike Bus Fares For Now
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Visits South Africa