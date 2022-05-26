iAfrica

NICD Reports 5 284 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

A passenger waits for a Covid-19 test at the Schiphol airport, Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2021.

The institute reports 5 284 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 941 045. This increase represents an 17.3% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 41 deaths, and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,043 to date.

25 138 638 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,710,92454.5%15,57451.0%
Public11,427,71445.5%14,98049.0%
Total25,138,638100.0%30,554100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%) followed by Western Cape (28%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 24 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 24 May 2022Incident infections for 25 May 2022Possible reinfections for 25 May 2022New cases on 25 May 2022Total cases for 25 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3584310358431430705003589319.1
Free State2125190212519262362982128175.4
Gauteng13009900130099013872851672130266233.1
KwaZulu-Natal70766807076685748766170832918.0
Limpopo15799701579978014941580914.0
Mpumalanga1991220199122139281671992895.1
North West1989750198975189262151991905.1
Northern Cape1131710113171156231791133502.9
Western Cape68688806868881232266149868838617.5
Total393576103935761444983552843941045100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (17.3%), and is higher than yesterday (15.7%).  The 7-day average is (18.3%) today, and is lower than yesterday (19.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 113 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262245104401621501
Public408285759627581732
TOTAL6705308631029203233

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

