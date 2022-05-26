NICD Reports 5 284 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 5 284 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 941 045. This increase represents an 17.3% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 41 deaths, and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,043 to date.

25 138 638 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,710,924 54.5% 15,574 51.0% Public 11,427,714 45.5% 14,980 49.0% Total 25,138,638 100.0% 30,554 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%) followed by Western Cape (28%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 24 May 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 24 May 2022 Incident infections for 25 May 2022 Possible reinfections for 25 May 2022 New cases on 25 May 2022 Total cases for 25 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 358431 0 358431 430 70 500 358931 9.1 Free State 212519 0 212519 262 36 298 212817 5.4 Gauteng 1300990 0 1300990 1387 285 1672 1302662 33.1 KwaZulu-Natal 707668 0 707668 574 87 661 708329 18.0 Limpopo 157997 0 157997 80 14 94 158091 4.0 Mpumalanga 199122 0 199122 139 28 167 199289 5.1 North West 198975 0 198975 189 26 215 199190 5.1 Northern Cape 113171 0 113171 156 23 179 113350 2.9 Western Cape 686888 0 686888 1232 266 1498 688386 17.5 Total 3935761 0 3935761 4449 835 5284 3941045 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (17.3%), and is higher than yesterday (15.7%). The 7-day average is (18.3%) today, and is lower than yesterday (19.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 113 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 245104 40162 1501 Public 408 285759 62758 1732 TOTAL 670 530863 102920 3233

VACCINE UPDATE

