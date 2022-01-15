NICD Reports 5 244 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 5,244 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,552,043. This increase represents a 13% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 128 deaths and of these, 59 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93,117 to date.
21,736,300 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,738,072
|54.0%
|21,390
|53.1%
|Public
|9,998,228
|46.0%
|18,928
|46.9%
|Total
|21,736,300
|100.0%
|40,318
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Gauteng (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 9% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 13 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 13 January 2022
|New cases on 14 January 2022
|Total cases for 14 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|337,197
|9
|337,206
|460
|337,666
|9.5
|Free State
|193,730
|0
|193,730
|218
|193,948
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,152,844
|10
|1,152,854
|1,061
|1,153,915
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|633,396
|-33
|633,363
|984
|634,347
|17.9
|Limpopo
|144,998
|1
|144,999
|456
|145,455
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|180,352
|2
|180,354
|227
|180,581
|5.1
|North West
|182,455
|1
|182,456
|202
|182,658
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|105,204
|-3
|105,201
|247
|105,448
|3.0
|Western Cape
|616,632
|4
|616,636
|1,389
|618,025
|17.4
|Total
|3,546,808
|-9
|3,546,799
|5,244
|3,552,043
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 13.0% which is lower than yesterday (14.3%). The 7-day average is 15.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (16.4%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 274 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|221,925
|38,500
|3,157
|Public
|407
|266,117
|60,435
|4,979
|TOTAL
|666
|488,042
|98,935
|8,136
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
