NICD Reports 5 244 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 5,244 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,552,043. This increase represents a 13% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 128 deaths and of these, 59 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93,117 to date.

21,736,300 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,738,072 54.0% 21,390 53.1% Public 9,998,228 46.0% 18,928 46.9% Total 21,736,300 100.0% 40,318 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Gauteng (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 9% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 13 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 13 January 2022 New cases on 14 January 2022 Total cases for 14 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 337,197 9 337,206 460 337,666 9.5 Free State 193,730 0 193,730 218 193,948 5.5 Gauteng 1,152,844 10 1,152,854 1,061 1,153,915 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 633,396 -33 633,363 984 634,347 17.9 Limpopo 144,998 1 144,999 456 145,455 4.1 Mpumalanga 180,352 2 180,354 227 180,581 5.1 North West 182,455 1 182,456 202 182,658 5.1 Northern Cape 105,204 -3 105,201 247 105,448 3.0 Western Cape 616,632 4 616,636 1,389 618,025 17.4 Total 3,546,808 -9 3,546,799 5,244 3,552,043 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 13.0% which is lower than yesterday (14.3%). The 7-day average is 15.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (16.4%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS



There has been an increase of 274 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 221,925 38,500 3,157 Public 407 266,117 60,435 4,979 TOTAL 666 488,042 98,935 8,136



VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!