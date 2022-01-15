iAfrica

NICD Reports 5 244 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

11 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 5,244 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,552,043. This increase represents a 13% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 128 deaths and of these, 59 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93,117 to date.

21,736,300 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,738,07254.0%21,39053.1%
Public9,998,22846.0%18,92846.9%
Total21,736,300100.0%40,318100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Gauteng (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 9% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 13 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 13 January 2022New cases on 14 January 2022Total cases for 14 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape337,1979337,206460337,6669.5
Free State193,7300193,730218193,9485.5
Gauteng1,152,844101,152,8541,0611,153,91532.5
KwaZulu-Natal633,396-33633,363984634,34717.9
Limpopo144,9981144,999456145,4554.1
Mpumalanga180,3522180,354227180,5815.1
North West182,4551182,456202182,6585.1
Northern Cape105,204-3105,201247105,4483.0
Western Cape616,6324616,6361,389618,02517.4
Total3,546,808-93,546,7995,2443,552,043100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 13.0% which is lower than yesterday (14.3%). The 7-day average is 15.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (16.4%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 274 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259221,92538,5003,157
Public407266,11760,4354,979
TOTAL666488,04298,9358,136


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

