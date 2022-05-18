NICD Reports 5 096 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 5,096 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 899 841. This increase represents a 20.9% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 41 deaths, and of these, 12 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,812 to date.
24,927,476 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,600,730
|54.6%
|18,238
|74.7%
|Public
|11,326,746
|45.4%
|6,187
|25.3%
|Total
|24,927,476
|100.0%
|24,425
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%) . Western Cape accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11% and Free State accounted for 7%;. Mpumalanga, North West & Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively, and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 16 May 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 16 May 2022
|Incident infections for 17 May 2022
|Possible reinfections for 17 May 2022
|New cases on 17 May 2022
|Total cases for 17 May 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|354,630
|0
|354,630
|464
|97
|561
|355,191
|9,1
|Free State
|209,939
|0
|209,939
|275
|58
|333
|210,272
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,286,467
|0
|1,286,467
|1,500
|316
|1,816
|1,288,283
|33,0
|KwaZulu-Natal
|701,257
|0
|701,257
|819
|162
|981
|702,238
|18,0
|Limpopo
|157,580
|0
|157,580
|47
|12
|59
|157,639
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|197,689
|2
|197,691
|110
|29
|139
|197,830
|5,1
|North West
|197,500
|-2
|197,498
|127
|27
|154
|197,652
|5,1
|Northern Cape
|111,590
|0
|111,590
|125
|23
|148
|111,738
|2,9
|Western Cape
|678,093
|0
|678,093
|756
|149
|905
|678,998
|17,4
|Total
|3,894,745
|0
|3,894,745
|4,223
|873
|5,096
|3,899,841
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (20.9%), and is higher than yesterday (16.8%). The 7-day average is (23.4%) today, and is lower than yesterday (23.7%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 195 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|243,166
|40,078
|1,641
|Public
|407
|284,042
|62,616
|1,554
|TOTAL
|666
|527,208
|102,694
|3,195
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
