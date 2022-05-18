NICD Reports 5 096 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 5,096 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 899 841. This increase represents a 20.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 41 deaths, and of these, 12 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,812 to date.

24,927,476 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,600,730 54.6% 18,238 74.7% Public 11,326,746 45.4% 6,187 25.3% Total 24,927,476 100.0% 24,425 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%) . Western Cape accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11% and Free State accounted for 7%;. Mpumalanga, North West & Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively, and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 16 May 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 16 May 2022 Incident infections for 17 May 2022 Possible reinfections for 17 May 2022 New cases on 17 May 2022 Total cases for 17 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 354,630 0 354,630 464 97 561 355,191 9,1 Free State 209,939 0 209,939 275 58 333 210,272 5,4 Gauteng 1,286,467 0 1,286,467 1,500 316 1,816 1,288,283 33,0 KwaZulu-Natal 701,257 0 701,257 819 162 981 702,238 18,0 Limpopo 157,580 0 157,580 47 12 59 157,639 4,0 Mpumalanga 197,689 2 197,691 110 29 139 197,830 5,1 North West 197,500 -2 197,498 127 27 154 197,652 5,1 Northern Cape 111,590 0 111,590 125 23 148 111,738 2,9 Western Cape 678,093 0 678,093 756 149 905 678,998 17,4 Total 3,894,745 0 3,894,745 4,223 873 5,096 3,899,841 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (20.9%), and is higher than yesterday (16.8%). The 7-day average is (23.4%) today, and is lower than yesterday (23.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 195 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 243,166 40,078 1,641 Public 407 284,042 62,616 1,554 TOTAL 666 527,208 102,694 3,195



VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!