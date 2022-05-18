iAfrica

NICD Reports 5 096 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago 2 min read

The institute reports 5,096 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 899 841. This increase represents a 20.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 41 deaths, and of these, 12 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,812 to date.

24,927,476 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,600,73054.6%18,23874.7%
Public11,326,74645.4%6,18725.3%
Total24,927,476100.0%24,425100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%) . Western Cape accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11% and Free State accounted for 7%;. Mpumalanga, North West & Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively, and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 16 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 16 May 2022Incident infections for 17 May 2022Possible reinfections for 17 May 2022New cases on 17 May 2022Total cases for 17 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape354,6300354,63046497561355,1919,1
Free State209,9390209,93927558333210,2725,4
Gauteng1,286,46701,286,4671,5003161,8161,288,28333,0
KwaZulu-Natal701,2570701,257819162981702,23818,0
Limpopo157,5800157,580471259157,6394,0
Mpumalanga197,6892197,69111029139197,8305,1
North West197,500-2197,49812727154197,6525,1
Northern Cape111,5900111,59012523148111,7382,9
Western Cape678,0930678,093756149905678,99817,4
Total3,894,74503,894,7454,2238735,0963,899,841100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (20.9%), and is higher than yesterday (16.8%). The 7-day average is (23.4%) today, and is lower than yesterday (23.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 195 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262243,16640,0781,641
Public407284,04262,6161,554
TOTAL666527,208102,6943,195


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

