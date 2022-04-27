NICD Reports 5 062 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 5,062 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,769,927.This increase represents an 18.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 15 deaths and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,348 to date.

24,370,285 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,266,647 54.4% 15,853 57.7% Public 11,103,638 45.6% 11,629 42.3% Total 24,370,285 100.0% 27,482 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (29%). Western Cape accounted for 11%; Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 25 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 25 April 2022 New cases on 26 April 2022 Total cases for 26 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 347,226 0 347,226 198 347,424 9,2 Free State 203,566 0 203,566 206 203,772 5,4 Gauteng 1,231,192 0 1,231,192 2,307 1,233,499 32,7 KwaZulu-Natal 670,307 0 670,307 1,448 671,755 17,8 Limpopo 156,284 0 156,284 93 156,377 4,1 Mpumalanga 194,368 0 194,368 100 194,468 5,2 North West 193,937 0 193,937 112 194,049 5,1 Northern Cape 109,322 0 109,322 27 109,349 2,9 Western Cape 658,663 0 658,663 571 659,234 17,5 Total 3,764,865 0 3,764,865 5,062 3,769,927 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (18.4%), and is lower than yesterday (19.3%). The 7-day average is (16.9%) today, and is higher than yesterday (15.7%),

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 83 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 260 237,994 39,881 904 Public 407 280,595 62,308 996 TOTAL 667 518,589 102,189 1,900

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!