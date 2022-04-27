iAfrica

NICD Reports 5 062 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 5,062 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,769,927.This increase represents an 18.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 15 deaths and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,348 to date.

24,370,285 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,266,64754.4%15,85357.7%
Public11,103,63845.6%11,62942.3%
Total24,370,285100.0%27,482100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (29%). Western Cape accounted for 11%; Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 25 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 25 April 2022New cases on 26 April 2022Total cases for 26 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape347,2260347,226198347,4249,2
Free State203,5660203,566206203,7725,4
Gauteng1,231,19201,231,1922,3071,233,49932,7
KwaZulu-Natal670,3070670,3071,448671,75517,8
Limpopo156,2840156,28493156,3774,1
Mpumalanga194,3680194,368100194,4685,2
North West193,9370193,937112194,0495,1
Northern Cape109,3220109,32227109,3492,9
Western Cape658,6630658,663571659,23417,5
Total3,764,86503,764,8655,0623,769,927100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (18.4%), and is lower than yesterday (19.3%). The 7-day average is (16.9%) today, and is higher than yesterday (15.7%),

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 83 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private260237,99439,881904
Public407280,59562,308996
TOTAL667518,589102,1891,900

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

