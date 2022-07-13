iAfrica

NICD Reports 493 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

3 hours ago 1 min read

The NICD reports 493 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,998,466. Today, the NDoH reports 15 deaths, of which 2 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,895 to date.

25,839,392 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private14,062,17454.4%4,99239.7%
Public11,777,21845.6%7,57860.3%
Total25,839,392100.0%12,570100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

ProvinceTotal cases for 11 July 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 11 July 2022Incident infections for 12 July 2022Possible reinfections for 12 July 2022New cases on 12 July 2022Total cases for 12 July 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3637840363784507573638419,1
Free State2158860215886164202159065,4
Gauteng13229150132291515834192132310733,1
KwaZulu-Natal716272-27162706096971633917,9
Limpopo159514015951483111595254,0
Mpumalanga2018780201878203232019015,0
North West2018270201827203232018505,0
Northern Cape11517801151785161151842,9
Western Cape700721070072180129270081317,5
Total3997975-23997973417764933998466100,0

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 16 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262249,56440,581511
Public407290,23763,469612
TOTAL669539,801104,0501,123

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

