NICD Reports 493 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 493 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,998,466. Today, the NDoH reports 15 deaths, of which 2 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,895 to date.

25,839,392 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 14,062,174 54.4% 4,992 39.7% Public 11,777,218 45.6% 7,578 60.3% Total 25,839,392 100.0% 12,570 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

Province Total cases for 11 July 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 11 July 2022 Incident infections for 12 July 2022 Possible reinfections for 12 July 2022 New cases on 12 July 2022 Total cases for 12 July 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 363784 0 363784 50 7 57 363841 9,1 Free State 215886 0 215886 16 4 20 215906 5,4 Gauteng 1322915 0 1322915 158 34 192 1323107 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 716272 -2 716270 60 9 69 716339 17,9 Limpopo 159514 0 159514 8 3 11 159525 4,0 Mpumalanga 201878 0 201878 20 3 23 201901 5,0 North West 201827 0 201827 20 3 23 201850 5,0 Northern Cape 115178 0 115178 5 1 6 115184 2,9 Western Cape 700721 0 700721 80 12 92 700813 17,5 Total 3997975 -2 3997973 417 76 493 3998466 100,0

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 16 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 249,564 40,581 511 Public 407 290,237 63,469 612 TOTAL 669 539,801 104,050 1,123

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!