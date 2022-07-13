NICD Reports 493 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 493 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,998,466. Today, the NDoH reports 15 deaths, of which 2 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,895 to date.
25,839,392 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|14,062,174
|54.4%
|4,992
|39.7%
|Public
|11,777,218
|45.6%
|7,578
|60.3%
|Total
|25,839,392
|100.0%
|12,570
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
|Province
|Total cases for 11 July 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 11 July 2022
|Incident infections for 12 July 2022
|Possible reinfections for 12 July 2022
|New cases on 12 July 2022
|Total cases for 12 July 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|363784
|0
|363784
|50
|7
|57
|363841
|9,1
|Free State
|215886
|0
|215886
|16
|4
|20
|215906
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1322915
|0
|1322915
|158
|34
|192
|1323107
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|716272
|-2
|716270
|60
|9
|69
|716339
|17,9
|Limpopo
|159514
|0
|159514
|8
|3
|11
|159525
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|201878
|0
|201878
|20
|3
|23
|201901
|5,0
|North West
|201827
|0
|201827
|20
|3
|23
|201850
|5,0
|Northern Cape
|115178
|0
|115178
|5
|1
|6
|115184
|2,9
|Western Cape
|700721
|0
|700721
|80
|12
|92
|700813
|17,5
|Total
|3997975
|-2
|3997973
|417
|76
|493
|3998466
|100,0
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 16 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|249,564
|40,581
|511
|Public
|407
|290,237
|63,469
|612
|TOTAL
|669
|539,801
|104,050
|1,123
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
NMB Holds Day Zero At Bay
Mass Action Forces SARS Branches To Close
Nehawu To Down Tools At SARSA After Wage Negotiations Stall
Soweto Reeling After Tavern Massacre
Mkhwebane Questions Her Suspension
Limpopo Confirms First Monkeypox Case
Ramaphosa Sends Condolences After Tavern Violence Claims Multiple Lives
Cele To Receive Report On Deadly Tavern Shootings
National Taxi Alliance Pleads With Government To Help Ease Economic Blow
Public Protector’s Office Won’t Fund Mkhwebane’s Suspension Appeal
Saftu Plans National Strike
Gordhan warns of State Capture 2.0