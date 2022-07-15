NICD Reports 482 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 482 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,999,345. The NDoH reports 8 deaths, of which 3 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,915 to date.

25,858,208 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 14,071,564 54.4% 4,447 54.2% Public 11,786,644 45.6% 3,752 45.8% Total 25,858,208 100.0% 8,199 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 13 July 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 13 July 2022 Incident infections for 14 July 2022 Possible reinfections for 14 July 2022 New cases on 14 July 2022 Total cases for 14 July 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 363,874 0 363,874 34 6 40 363,914 9,1 Free State 215,921 0 215,921 7 0 7 215,928 5,4 Gauteng 1,323,230 2 1,323,232 135 30 165 1,323,397 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 716,392 -4 716,388 57 7 64 716,452 17,9 Limpopo 159,542 0 159,542 4 3 7 159,549 4,0 Mpumalanga 201,929 0 201,929 60 8 68 201,997 5,1 North West 201,873 0 201,873 20 0 20 201,893 5,0 Northern Cape 115,195 0 115,195 15 1 16 115,211 2,9 Western Cape 700,907 2 700,909 85 10 95 701,004 17,5 Total 3,998,863 0 3,998,863 417 65 482 3,999,345 100,0

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 9 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 249,668 40,588 518 Public 407 290,282 63,470 587 TOTAL 669 539,950 104,058 1,105

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!