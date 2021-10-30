The NICD reports 475 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,921,589. This increase represents a 1.7% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 47 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,151 to date.

18,471,818 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,967,364 53.9% 13,890 49.4% PUBLIC 8,532,575 46.1% 14,231 50.6% Total 18,499,939 28,121

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (35%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 13%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12%; Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 9% respectively; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7% respectively; North West and Limpopo each accounted for 4% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 28 Oct 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 28 Oct 2021 New cases on 29 Oct 2021 Total cases for 29 Oct 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292297 -5 292292 31 292323 10,0 Free State 163350 3 163353 43 163396 5,6 Gauteng 919323 1 919324 163 919487 31,5 KwaZulu-Natal 515479 0 515479 59 515538 17,6 Limpopo 122236 0 122236 19 122255 4,2 Mpumalanga 151903 1 151904 33 151937 5,2 North West 150596 0 150596 19 150615 5,2 Northern Cape 92401 -2 92399 44 92443 3,2 Western Cape 513529 2 513531 64 513595 17,6 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0,0 Total 2921114 0 2921114 475 2921589 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=475) is lower than yesterday (n=533) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=387).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 34 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,654 37,121 2,360 Public 408 233,842 56,923 1,527 TOTAL 666 434,496 94,044 3,887

VACCINE UPDATE

