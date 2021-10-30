The NICD reports 475 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,921,589. This increase represents a 1.7% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 47 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,151 to date.
18,471,818 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,967,364
|53.9%
|13,890
|49.4%
|PUBLIC
|8,532,575
|46.1%
|14,231
|50.6%
|Total
|18,499,939
|28,121
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (35%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 13%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12%; Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 9% respectively; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7% respectively; North West and Limpopo each accounted for 4% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 28 Oct 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 28 Oct 2021
|New cases on 29 Oct 2021
|Total cases for 29 Oct 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|292297
|-5
|292292
|31
|292323
|10,0
|Free State
|163350
|3
|163353
|43
|163396
|5,6
|Gauteng
|919323
|1
|919324
|163
|919487
|31,5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|515479
|0
|515479
|59
|515538
|17,6
|Limpopo
|122236
|0
|122236
|19
|122255
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|151903
|1
|151904
|33
|151937
|5,2
|North West
|150596
|0
|150596
|19
|150615
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|92401
|-2
|92399
|44
|92443
|3,2
|Western Cape
|513529
|2
|513531
|64
|513595
|17,6
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0,0
|Total
|2921114
|0
|2921114
|475
|2921589
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=475) is lower than yesterday (n=533) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=387).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 34 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200,654
|37,121
|2,360
|Public
|408
|233,842
|56,923
|1,527
|TOTAL
|666
|434,496
|94,044
|3,887
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
