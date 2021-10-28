NICD Reports 472 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 472 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,920,581. This increase represents a 1.4% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 62 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,049 to date.
18,440,973 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,938,202
|54%
|18,017
|55%
|PUBLIC
|8,502,771
|46%
|15,013
|45%
|Total
|18,440,973
|33,030
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (22%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 19%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Northern Cape accounted for 13%; Free State accounted for 9%; Eastern Cape, North West and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 26 Oct 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 26 Oct 2021
|New cases on 27 Oct 2021
|Total cases for 27 Oct 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|292,228
|0
|292,228
|33
|292,261
|10.0
|Free State
|163,255
|0
|163,255
|42
|163,297
|5.6
|Gauteng
|919,071
|-1
|919,070
|103
|919,173
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|515,318
|0
|515,318
|68
|515,386
|17.6
|Limpopo
|122,200
|1
|122,201
|12
|122,213
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|151,838
|-2
|151,836
|32
|151,868
|5.2
|North West
|150,530
|4
|150,534
|35
|150,569
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|92,304
|-2
|92,302
|59
|92,361
|3.2
|Western Cape
|513,365
|0
|513,365
|88
|513,453
|17.6
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2,920,109
|0
|2,920,109
|472
|2,920,581
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=472) is higher than yesterday (n=331) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=391).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 29 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200,569
|37,104
|2,370
|Public
|408
|233,678
|56,955
|1,623
|TOTAL
|666
|434,247
|94,059
|3,993
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Power Cuts Should Be Over By The Weekend – Gordhan
SANDF To Be Deployed For Elections
ANC Wants Answers From Eskom
DBE Urges Eskom To Minimise Load Shedding As Matrics Write Final Exams
IEC Says It’s Ready For Election Day
One Vaccine Dose Not Enough For Health Workers – Sama
The NICD Reports 331 New COVID-19 Cases
Meyiwa Family Suspects Cover-Up
Police Minister Cele Concerned That Most Victims Of Political Violence Are Women
Stage 2 Power Cuts To Start On Tuesday And Continue To Saturday – Eskom
NICD Reports 146 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
We Are Back With A Bang – COPE