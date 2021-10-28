NICD Reports 472 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 472 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,920,581. This increase represents a 1.4% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 62 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,049 to date.

18,440,973 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,938,202 54% 18,017 55% PUBLIC 8,502,771 46% 15,013 45% Total 18,440,973 33,030

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (22%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 19%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Northern Cape accounted for 13%; Free State accounted for 9%; Eastern Cape, North West and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 26 Oct 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 26 Oct 2021 New cases on 27 Oct 2021 Total cases for 27 Oct 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292,228 0 292,228 33 292,261 10.0 Free State 163,255 0 163,255 42 163,297 5.6 Gauteng 919,071 -1 919,070 103 919,173 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 515,318 0 515,318 68 515,386 17.6 Limpopo 122,200 1 122,201 12 122,213 4.2 Mpumalanga 151,838 -2 151,836 32 151,868 5.2 North West 150,530 4 150,534 35 150,569 5.2 Northern Cape 92,304 -2 92,302 59 92,361 3.2 Western Cape 513,365 0 513,365 88 513,453 17.6 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2,920,109 0 2,920,109 472 2,920,581 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=472) is higher than yesterday (n=331) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=391).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 29 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,569 37,104 2,370 Public 408 233,678 56,955 1,623 TOTAL 666 434,247 94,059 3,993

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!