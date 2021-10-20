iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 453 New COVID-19 Cases

13 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 453 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 917 255. This increase represents a 1.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 50 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 674 to date.

18 217 612 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE                 9 818 92154%16 03257%
PUBLIC8 398 69146%12 30743%
Total18 217 61228 339

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (23%), followed by Gauteng Province (21%), and Western Cape (19%). Free State accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 18 October 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 18 October 2021New cases on 19 October 2021Total cases for 19 October 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29198012919812429200510.0
Free State162850-4162846461628925.6
Gauteng91853619185379491863131.5
KwaZulu-Natal514623051462310351472617.6
Limpopo122129012212961221354.2
Mpumalanga1516060151606401516465.2
North West1502952150297261503235.2
Northern Cape92014-19201330920433.2
Western Cape51277005127708451285417.6
Total2916803-129168024532917255100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.6% which is higher than yesterday (1.4%). The 7-day average is 2.1% today, which is the same as yesterday. The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.


For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 56 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,30136,9512,883
Public408232,91556,7371,930
TOTAL666433,21693,6884,813

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SAHPRA Satisfied With Vaccine Safety For Teens

13 hours ago
1 min read

Fraser Slams Zondo’s Nomination For Chief Justice Position

13 hours ago
1 min read

No Power Cuts Expected During Matric Exams – Mhaule

13 hours ago
1 min read

Student Who Received NSFAS Millions Returns To Court

2 days ago
1 min read

Probe Into Cause Of Transnet Fires

2 days ago
2 min read

Magashule Questions Corruption Charges

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 210 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Govt Hopes To Vaccinate 80% Of SA’s Elderly Against COVID By Year-End – Phaahla

3 days ago
iec election counting
2 min read

Homeless People Have The Right To Vote – IEC

3 days ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Booster Shot On The Cards

3 days ago
1 min read

Call For More People To Get Vaccinated

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 414 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SAHPRA Satisfied With Vaccine Safety For Teens

13 hours ago
1 min read

Fraser Slams Zondo’s Nomination For Chief Justice Position

13 hours ago
1 min read

No Power Cuts Expected During Matric Exams – Mhaule

13 hours ago
3 min read

Tech Tipping Point – Ukheshe Enables Petrol Attendant Tipping At Engen

13 hours ago