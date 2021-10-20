The NICD reports 453 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 917 255. This increase represents a 1.6% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 50 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 674 to date.
18 217 612 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9 818 921
|54%
|16 032
|57%
|PUBLIC
|8 398 691
|46%
|12 307
|43%
|Total
|18 217 612
|28 339
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (23%), followed by Gauteng Province (21%), and Western Cape (19%). Free State accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 18 October 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 18 October 2021
|New cases on 19 October 2021
|Total cases for 19 October 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|291980
|1
|291981
|24
|292005
|10.0
|Free State
|162850
|-4
|162846
|46
|162892
|5.6
|Gauteng
|918536
|1
|918537
|94
|918631
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|514623
|0
|514623
|103
|514726
|17.6
|Limpopo
|122129
|0
|122129
|6
|122135
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|151606
|0
|151606
|40
|151646
|5.2
|North West
|150295
|2
|150297
|26
|150323
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|92014
|-1
|92013
|30
|92043
|3.2
|Western Cape
|512770
|0
|512770
|84
|512854
|17.6
|Total
|2916803
|-1
|2916802
|453
|2917255
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.6% which is higher than yesterday (1.4%). The 7-day average is 2.1% today, which is the same as yesterday. The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 56 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200,301
|36,951
|2,883
|Public
|408
|232,915
|56,737
|1,930
|TOTAL
|666
|433,216
|93,688
|4,813
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
