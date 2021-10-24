NICD Reports 449 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 449 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 919 332. This increase represents a 1.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 23 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 914 to date.

18 342 808 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,882,424 54% 14,421 51% PUBLIC 8,460,384 46% 13,775 49% Total 18,342,808 28,196

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (20%), followed by Western Cape (18%). Free State accounted for 15%; Gauteng Province and Northern Cape each accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 4% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 22 October 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 22 October 2021 New cases on 23 October 2021 Total cases for 23 October 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292137 0 292137 26 292163 10.0 Free State 163114 1 163115 67 163182 5.6 Gauteng 918847 0 918847 47 918894 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 515075 1 515076 88 515164 17.6 Limpopo 122162 0 122162 19 122181 4.2 Mpumalanga 151747 0 151747 38 151785 5.2 North West 150450 -3 150447 39 150486 5.2 Northern Cape 92197 1 92198 43 92241 3.2 Western Cape 513154 0 513154 82 513236 17.6 Total 2918883 0 2918883 449 2919332 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.6% which is lower than yesterday (1.7%). The 7-day average is 1.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (1.7%)The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,449 37,055 2,535 Public 408 233.323 56,852 1,761 TOTAL 666 433,691 93,907 4,296

VACCINE UPDATE

