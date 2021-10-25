NICD Reports 449 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 449 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 919 332. This increase represents a 1.6% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 23 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 914 to date.
18 342 808 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,882,424
|54%
|14,421
|51%
|PUBLIC
|8,460,384
|46%
|13,775
|49%
|Total
|18,342,808
|28,196
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (20%), followed by Western Cape (18%). Free State accounted for 15%; Gauteng Province and Northern Cape each accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 4% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 22 October 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 22 October 2021
|New cases on 23 October 2021
|Total cases for 23 October 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|292137
|0
|292137
|26
|292163
|10.0
|Free State
|163114
|1
|163115
|67
|163182
|5.6
|Gauteng
|918847
|0
|918847
|47
|918894
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|515075
|1
|515076
|88
|515164
|17.6
|Limpopo
|122162
|0
|122162
|19
|122181
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|151747
|0
|151747
|38
|151785
|5.2
|North West
|150450
|-3
|150447
|39
|150486
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|92197
|1
|92198
|43
|92241
|3.2
|Western Cape
|513154
|0
|513154
|82
|513236
|17.6
|Total
|2918883
|0
|2918883
|449
|2919332
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.6% which is lower than yesterday (1.7%). The 7-day average is 1.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (1.7%)The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200,449
|37,055
|2,535
|Public
|408
|233.323
|56,852
|1,761
|TOTAL
|666
|433,691
|93,907
|4,296
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
