NICD Reports 449 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

6 hours ago

The NICD reports 449 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 919 332. This increase represents a 1.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 23 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 914 to date.

18 342 808 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,882,42454%14,42151%
PUBLIC8,460,38446%13,77549%
Total18,342,80828,196

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (20%), followed by Western Cape (18%). Free State accounted for 15%; Gauteng Province and Northern Cape each accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 4% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 22 October 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 22 October 2021New cases on 23 October 2021Total cases for 23 October 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29213702921372629216310.0
Free State1631141163115671631825.6
Gauteng91884709188474791889431.5
KwaZulu-Natal51507515150768851516417.6
Limpopo1221620122162191221814.2
Mpumalanga1517470151747381517855.2
North West150450-3150447391504865.2
Northern Cape9219719219843922413.2
Western Cape51315405131548251323617.6
Total2918883029188834492919332100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.6% which is lower than yesterday (1.7%). The 7-day average is 1.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (1.7%)The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,44937,0552,535
Public408233.32356,8521,761
TOTAL666433,69193,9074,296

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

